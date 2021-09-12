MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart: MAGA threat more worrisome than ISIS or Taliban 20 years after 9/11

MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart argued the day before September 11 that "MAGA and the domestic threat" are "more worrisome than any foreign threat."

On Friday, Capehart appeared on the "PBS NewsHour" to discuss the United States 20 years after the September 11 terrorist attacks that killed approximately 3,000 people.

Capehart said the past 20 years were a case of "one giant step forward, and then two giant steps back," mostly caused by the elections of Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

"One giant step forward was the election of Barack Obama as president of the United States, first Black president. But a huge step back was the election of Donald Trump as president. Another huge, huge step forward, the election of Joe Biden as president of the United States. Another huge step forward, marriage equality. But another huge step back, to my mind, one was the fact that, even though Donald Trump lost the election, he got 15 — 12 million more votes than he did in 2016. So it just highlights the divisions within the country," Capehart said.

Capehart then diverted into a discussion comparing the 9/11 terrorist attacks to the January 6 Capitol riots.

"And then the ultimate step back, January 6. My colleague Carlos Lozada said this morning on television that how ironic it is that, on September 11, there were reports that the plane that went down in Shanksville was headed to the Capitol, headed to crash into the Capitol. And yet, at almost 20 years later, the Capitol was ransacked by domestic terrorists who lay siege to the U.S. Capitol at a time when the members of — Congress was certifying the last election," Capehart said.

Host John Yang questioned whether Capehart was implying "that other forces have changed politics more since 9/11 than 9/11."

Capehart argued "Oh, I think so. I think MAGA and the domestic terror threat is much more worrisome than any foreign threat we could face."

Several media pundits have compared the 9/11 terrorist attacks to the January 6 Capitol riots with some arguing the riots were actually far worse. Families of 9/11 victims have called out these comparisons as attempts to "score political points."

"It's a shame," Jim Riches, whose son died at the World Trade Center, said "Are they kidding me? 3,000 people died, plus we have more people dying from the air that was down there … They're comparing it to score points politically. The families are really [angry]. When I talk to them, when they compare it to that, they find that outrageous."