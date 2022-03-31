Washington Post correspondent tweets, then deletes, praise for Disney, criticism of DeSantis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A journalist from the Washington Post posted and then deleted a tweet about Florida’s parental rights legislation H.B. 1557, arguing that Disney’s stance against the "Don’t Say Gay" bill proves that the "family-focused" company understands, unlike Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., that families "don’t look the way they used to."

"DeSantis seems flustered that Disney, a famously family-focused company, isn't on-board with his legislation. That's because Disney, driven by modernity and its employees, understands that families don't look the way they used to," Post national correspondent Philip Bump tweeted Wednesday.

Bump subsequently deleted it, but the article attached to the tweet can still be found on the correspondent’s profile.

His new tweet reads: "The tension between the right and Disney is rooted in two things: an (often willful) misunderstanding of concerns about Florida's new bill and a refusal to see why a family-focused company might have an expansive understanding of families."

The attached analysis piece, entitled "Disney’s definition of ‘family friendly’ isn’t the same as Florida’s," received criticism from users on Twitter, which prompted a third tweet from Bump, who claimed responses to his article were "homophobic to the point of bizarre."

"This tweet is admittedly generous. A lot of the response to this article has been unrelentingly homophobic to the point of bizarre. But a few dozen Twitter hyperventilators is a few dozen people," tweeted Bump.

Bump did not mention on his Twitter account that his initial tweet with the article had been deleted and replaced with different language.

The correspondent writes "analysis" pieces for the Post that frequently criticize Republicans and conservatives. Some of his recent stories include, "The remarkable bad faith involved in the ‘what is a woman’ attack," "Donald Trump just released the most Donald Trump statement ever," and "Where to buy bread near Mar-a-Lago."

DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw and others took exception to Bump's initial language that the pugnacious Florida governor was "flustered," noting that DeSantis signed the bill into law after Disney's criticism.

"Washington Post writer needs to review the definition of the word ‘flustered,’" she wrote.