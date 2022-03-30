Glenn Greenwald rips Washington Post verifying Hunter Biden laptop: 'Now when it's safe to say it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Journalist Glenn Greenwald blasted the Washington Post in a series of tweets following its admission that Hunter Biden’s laptop was real and not an example of "Russia disinformation."

The Washington Post published a lengthy report on Wednesday about President Biden's son Hunter Biden's "multimillion-dollar" financial ties to the Chinese energy company CEFC China Energy. The report also acknowledged that its analysis came from a copy of the hard drive from Hunter Biden’s laptop that was left in a Delaware repair shop in 2019.

A separate report also authenticated the laptop, noting that thousands of emails were verified through cryptographic signatures from Google and other technology companies. Prior to the 2020 presidential election, the Washington Post expressed skepticism at the laptop and published several opinion pieces calling the story "fake" or "suspicious."

Greenwald noted the change in tune in a series of tweets criticizing the publication.

"Most of these details were reported and confirmed in several outlets *before* the 2020 election -- as opposed to now when it's safe to say it -- but they were censored by Twitter and FB based on the CIA lie spread by most corporate outlets that it was ‘Russian disinformation,’" Greenwald tweeted.

He further explained "The WPost article -- like the NYT one 10 days ago -- states over and over they verified the key emails from the Biden archive. Many liberal outlets lied and said these emails were forged by Russia. @TheIntercept's partisan editors blocked me from reporting them based on this lie."

On Mar. 16, the New York Times also finally confirmed the authenticity of Hunter Biden's infamous laptop. Similarly, the publication was blasted for waiting years after the 2020 election to authenticate a scandal surrounding the president's son.

"I don't care that I talk about this a lot. It's not talked about enough. The CIA, Big Tech and corporate media all conspired in the weeks before the election to spread a clear lie to manipulate the election: that these emails were forged by Russia. Now *they ignore the proof*," Greenwald tweeted.

The New York Post was temporarily suspended from Twitter for originally publishing the story in Oct. 2020. Since its report, several media outlets dismissed the story as Russian propaganda and have yet to correct their claims.

"Permit me to ask this one question about the US media: Other than that they genuinely see their role as lying for noble ends, what could possibly justify their refusal to retract their CIA lie that the Biden archive was ‘Russian disinformation’ or at least acknowledge the proof?" Greenwald closed.

