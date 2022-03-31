Parents outraged over Disney's pushback on Florida parental rights law: 'Leave the kids alone'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Parents around the country are pushing back on Disney after it publicly denounced a new parental rights law in Florida, which bars teachers from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz, B.E.S.T. Executive Director Laura Zorc, and Heroes of Liberty Editor Bethany Mandel spoke out against Disney's stance on "Fox & Friends," warning the company is making a mistake.

"Disney is making a huge mistake," Markowicz told co-host Steve Doocy. "They're opposing parents who are their core consumers with their opposition to this Florida law."

"This isn't difficult," she continued. "Leave the kids alone. They shouldn't be indoctrinated by Mickey Mouse. Let them be kids. Disney used to understand that.".

Disney publicly denounced the legislation earlier this month, and again this week after it was signed into law, when Disney CEO Bob Chapek released a statement saying it "should never have been signed into law."

In response to the move, Zorc said she and her husband deleted their Disney+ account and even opted out of taking their children to the theme park for spring break.

"As parents, that's how we can stand up against this woke agenda that Disney has for our families," Zorc said.

Mandel spoke to a Disney employee off the record regarding the controversy, expressing the angst the individual felt over what critics claim is pushing the "woke" agenda.

"If you can't say a woman is a woman and a man is a man, you can't greet someone," said Mandel. "And so it's a really sort of terrifying environment for him to work in eight hours a day."

Quisha King, a Florida mom and a co-founder of "Moms for Liberty"also reiterated her support for the Sunshine State's new law, arguing it "empowers" mothers and fathers within the sphere of their kids' education.

"This is a real bill that empowers parents," King told Todd Piro during "Fox & Friends First" on Thursday. "It protects our kids… They only started doing this because… woke mob came after them."

"Why is the hill to die on to have transgenderism injected in a kindergarten classroom?" she continued.