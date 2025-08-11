Washington Post source says DC is safe but stays anonymous over 'personal safety' concerns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Washington Post article published Sunday described D.C. as a safe city, even as one of its sources declined to be named due to "concerns of personal safety."

"This is a safe city, but overhearing and witnessing gang threats and then watching the camera footage of the thuggery is disturbing," said one resident quoted in the Washington Post article, titled, "Trump says crime in D.C. is out of control. Here’s what the data shows."

The resident, per the Post, was "speaking on the condition of anonymity over concerns of personal safety."

The person, apparently speaking in reference to the attack and beating of a former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) employee, Edward Coristine, by two teenagers who now face charges of unarmed carjacking from Washington D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, said that the teenagers were walking around the streets and looked like they were searching for cars that were unlocked.

"The language Trump uses to describe D.C. is wrong," the resident said, "But clearly there is something bad going on that needs to stop."

The Post noted that, "Violent crime in D.C. has been on the decline since 2023, when a generational spike in killings rendered the nation’s capital one of America’s deadliest cities, plunging communities into grief and igniting a local political crisis that escalated to Congress."

President Donald Trump announced on Monday the deployment of National Guard troops to the nation’s capital in order to address violent crime in the city.

He discussed plans to clean up the city during a White House press conference, and in a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump declared that the "days of ruthlessly killing, or hurting, innocent people" were "over."

"I quickly fixed the Border (ZERO ILLEGALS in last 3 months!), D.C. is next!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT," Trump said in the post.

On June 30, Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a 21-year-old student at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, who was interning for Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., was shot in a drive-by shooting in which he was not the intended target.

He died at a hospital on July 1.

Eric's mother, Tamara Jachym, told Fox News Digital she thinks D.C. is not a safe city.

"Your constituents are dying. They're getting killed and maimed… This isn't OK. And it's not. I'm speaking for everybody. I'm angry that this is happening," Jachym said. "These people are not being protected."