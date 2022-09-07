Washington Post reports on 'resentment', 'jealousy' between Obama/Biden camps: The 'bromance' is 'exaggerated'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Washington Post report uncovered juicy details on the jealousy and tension between former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden’s circles on Tuesday, just ahead of Obama’s upcoming visit to D.C. for the unveiling of his official White House portrait.

The report claimed that despite the "bromance" between the two leaders, and the "jovial atmosphere" that seems to accompany their meetings, there is "resentment" between the people in Obama’s and Biden’s camps.

Washington Post White House reporter Tyler Pager began his report describing an exchange between the former and current presidents that revealed some tension between the two administrations.

"When former president Barack Obama returned to the White House for the first time in April, he received a hero’s welcome from Democrats," Pager wrote. He then described how Obama seemed to strike a nerve during his address to the group in attendance.

"Then Obama opened his remarks by saying, ‘Thank you, Vice President Biden.’ President Biden laughed and saluted, and Obama walked away from the podium and gave Biden a hug, vowing he was just making a joke. ‘That was all set up,’ he said," Pager recounted, though he added, "for some longtime Biden staffers, the zinger punctured the celebratory mood."

According to the author, Biden’s people viewed this as another display of Obama’s cockiness. "They saw the quip, intentional or not, as part of a pattern of arrogance from Obama and a reminder of the disrespect many felt from Obama’s cadre of aides toward Biden," he claimed.

Pager explained that none of this tension "is expected to be on public display Wednesday when Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama return to the White House for a ceremony to unveil their official White House portraits," and that the "atmosphere is expected to be similar to a family reunion, filled with stories, jokes and affection." Yet that doesn’t mean there aren't turbulent waters between the two groups.

The author stated, "Beneath that jovial atmosphere, however, is long-simmering tension, and even some jealousy, between the circles around Obama and Biden." He then offered some reasons for why this tension exists. "Some Biden loyalists are resentful that Obama didn’t throw his weight behind Biden’s presidential aspirations, complaining that even now Obama’s team does not fully respect Biden," Pager explained.

From the Obama team perspective, they are "frustrated that Biden’s aides regularly boast of how they have avoided the mistakes of the Obama White House, such as failing to sufficiently tout the president’s accomplishments."

Pager mentioned that Democratic leaders need the two camps to look beyond these hang-ups for the sake of the party’s success. "Democratic leaders say they urgently need both presidents to bolster party turnout in the upcoming midterms. Obama is revered by many in the Democratic base, while Biden retains a strong appeal to Democratic centrists and has drawing power as the sitting president," he wrote.

Though Pager spoke to others who point to the great friendship Obama and Biden have had to dispel rumors of this "resentment." Speaking of the Biden administration, former advisor to President Obama, David Axelrod stated, "I think they had a very rich partnership during the Obama administration. I think it would be a mistake to suggest otherwise."

The author mentioned the public perception of Obama and Biden’s relationship as a "bromance," writing, "They had lunch every week. Obama presented Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom and called him ‘the best vice president America’s ever had.’"

However, he reported how "aides say the ‘bromance’ was always exaggerated."

"The two had a strong working relationship and a personal friendship, but aides also noted that the men come from different generations (a 19-year age gap), different backgrounds (Biden served 36 years in the Senate; Obama served less than four) and have different styles," he elaborated.

Pager also stated, "Obama’s decision to delay endorsing his former partner" in the 2020 presidential race, "until after Biden became the nominee created some awkward moments."

"In particular, there is still some resentment in Biden’s camp about former Obama White House officials who saw the then-vice-president as a potential political liability." Providing other examples, Pager stated, "Many remember that some Obama aides tried to argue Biden should be dropped from the ticket in 2012. And there is bitterness toward the Obama staffers who worked to keep Biden from running for president in 2016 so Hillary Clinton would have a path to the nomination."

Though, "A White House official dismissed ‘the idea of any tension’ between the two camps," the author noted, adding that White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed that the current First couple is "honored" to be hosting the former first couple.

Though Pager couldn’t put the tension talk to bed yet. He added, "A host of current White House officials who served under Obama will be there as well. That highlights another source of tension: Some longtime Biden hands have felt pushed aside in favor of those closer to Obama."

In addition, the Obama camp has been "irked by statements from Biden officials that they were avoiding the mistakes of the Obama years. In particular, many Democrats felt that the Obama team had embraced a stimulus plan that was too small, and then did too little to tout the then-president’s accomplishments."

Though aides on both teams admit "the friendship between presidents is genuine," and "Obama’s aides say the former president will campaign for Democratic candidates ahead of the midterms," Pager stated.