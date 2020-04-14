Obama to endorse Biden, after months on 2020 campaign sidelines

Former President Barack Obama on Tuesday plans to formally endorse Joe Biden – his vice president and running mate through two terms and presidential campaigns – in the looming race against President Trump, stepping off the sidelines after withholding support for any candidate for months.

A source familiar with the situation confirmed to Fox News that an endorsement video from Obama will be released later Tuesday.

Another source told Fox News, "Stay tuned," when asked about a looming endorsement for Biden.

Obama’s past reluctance to back Biden even as he came closer to the nomination had raised awkward questions about their relationship, but those close to the former president had suggested he was keeping his distance so as not to meddle in the primary process. Now that Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee, Obama is entering the political ring anew.

The expected video comes a day after Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was Biden’s last remaining primary rival until he dropped out last week, officially endorsed the former vice president.

