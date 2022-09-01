Karine Jean-Pierre slammed for labeling ‘MAGA agenda,’ disagreement with ‘majority of Americans’ as ‘extreme’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was slammed Thursday for again arguing behind the White House podium that Americans who support Trump's "MAGA agenda" are "extreme" and "attacking our democracy."

"You know, when you ask me about the MAGA agenda, especially as it relates to Congress, relates to elected officials, it is one of the most extreme agendas that we have seen… it is the extreme part of the Republican Party," Jean-Pierre said. She further claimed they "are threatening political violence and they are attacking our democracy."

Several people took to Twitter to argue against Jean-Pierre's statements.

Tim Young, a conservative activist, tweeted, "The ‘MAGA agenda’ is ‘one of the most extreme agendas that we have seen,’ say the people who last year wanted to ban you from all of society and the ability to make a living if you didn't take a forced medical treatment."

RNC Research tweeted, "Karine Jean-Pierre says the ‘MAGA agenda’ is ‘one of the most extreme agendas that we have seen.’ So the Biden administration considers border security, public safety, parental rights, and economic prosperity ‘extreme’?

"Fascinating that after a month of what the White House and media touted as big wins, Biden's big midterm message is Trump. Could it be that raising taxes to buy people electric cars and transferring rich kids student debt to working families aren't actually political winners?" said Republican communications specialist Matt Whitlock.

Later, Jean-Pierre attacked pro-lifers and explained her definition of extremism, "Again, we see a majority of Americans who disagree, and so when you are not with what majority of Americans are, then you know, that is extreme. That is an extreme way of thinking."

"Since about 60% of the country disapproves of Biden... that means that everyone in the White House are the extremists," Young said.

David Harsanyi, senior editor of The Federalist, responded, "This is an authoritarian and wholly un-American way of thinking."

"This White House is dangerous," Nicholas Fondacaro, an editor at Media Research Center, declaired.

Jill Savage, a BlazeTV contributor, tweeted, "Translated: if you don’t think how the state wants you to think, we will label you an extremist."

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., noted, "The majority of Americans disapprove of Biden’s job performance."

Stephen Miller, contributing editor for The Spectator also pointed out, "Joe Biden's current approval rating is 38%."

President Biden is scheduled to deliver a political speech from the White House Thursday night, in which he is expected to similarly label his political opponents a threat to democracy.