Washington Post reporter mocked for dutifully reporting Biden's ice cream order: ‘Pulitzer material here’

Washington Post reporter Tyler Pager was ridiculed over the weekend for his coverage of President Biden’s latest ice cream stop.

Biden was spotted at a Baskin-Robbins in Portland, Oregon, Saturday where he drew controversy for insisting to reporters that rising inflation was not a major concern.

"I’m not concerned about the strength of the dollar. I’m concerned about the rest of the world. Our economy is strong as hell," Biden said. "Inflation is worldwide. It’s worse off than it is in the United States. So the problem is the lack of economic growth and sound policy in other countries not so much ours."

When Pager reported on the interaction, his tweet on the appearance focused on what flavor the president ordered.

"President Biden and his Baskin Robbins ice cream. He ordered the double dip chocolate chip in a waffle cone," Pager reported.

This reporting from a member of the Washington Post was heavily mocked on Twitter as a poor example of "hard-hitting" journalism during the Biden administration.

JAKE TAPPER’S SOFT HUNTER BIDEN QUESTION DURING BIDEN INTERVIEW FOLLOWS MEDIA’S WEAK COVERAGE OF SCANDAL

"Jeff Bezos reporter out here crushing it with the hard-hitting coverage of Biden admin," The Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway tweeted.

The Libs of TikTok account mocked the reporter writing, "Hard-hitting journalism right here. Thank you Tyler."

"The world might be on the brink of nuclear Armageddon but the Washington Post is more interested to know what flavor of ice cream Biden ordered," journalist Ian Miles Cheong wrote.

"Pulitzer material here," News Cycle Media president Jon Nicosia joked.

"Washington Post White House correspondent proudly doing his job," podcast host Gerry Callahan wrote.

Conservative commentator Rita Panahi tweeted, "WaPo with the important details. Never mind that he spouted off several verifiable lies."

Pager only sent one other tweet about the ice cream stop, reporting on Biden's comments on the Jan. 6 committee hearings.

BIDEN SLAMMED FOR CLAIMING 8.2% INFLATION SHOWS ‘PROGRESS’: ‘WHAT PLANET IS THIS GUY ON?’

Biden’s fondness for ice cream has been heavily documented by liberal media reporters and mocked and attacked by conservative commentators. In October 2020, during the height of the presidential election as well as emerging scandals regarding Hunter Biden, Joe Biden was questioned on what flavor ice cream he ordered while stopping at a parlor.

By May 2021, MSNBC aired a three-minute segment about Biden’s love for ice cream, joking, "there’s been a lot of change in his political career over the years, but the one constant is that Joe Biden really really loves ice cream."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Along with this, Biden has continued to face backlash for various creepy or ridiculous comments he makes. On Friday, his put his hand on the shoulder of a young girl and said, "No serious guys until you’re 30!"