Biden blasted for telling young girl 'no serious guys until you're 30': 'Creepy Joe is at it again'

President Joe Biden drew criticism from conservatives on social media over a comment he made to a young teenager in California where he told her "no serious guys until you’re 30."

"Now a very important thing I told my daughters and granddaughters — no serious guys until you’re 30!" Biden said to an unknown young woman at an event in Irvine, California.

"Ok," the woman said as the president leaned in close. "I’ll keep that in mind."

Video of the exchange was posted on Twitter by reporter Kalen D’Almeida, who claimed members of the Secret Service tried to prevent him from filming. The video has been viewed almost 3 million times and earned pushback from social media users.

Conservatives on social media reacted to the video by referring to the president as "creepy."

"Creepy Joe is at it again," political commentator Benny Johnson tweeted.

"Can you imagine the media’s response if Trump grabbed a teenage girl and whispered ‘no serious guys until you’re 30’????" Conservative commentator Ian Haworth posted. "Biden does it again…and again…and again, and the media laugh and say ‘that’s our Joe!’"

"Why does he do this?" Washington Examiner Chief Political Correspondent Byron York tweeted.

"There are way too many videos like this," Fox News Contributor Lisa Boothe tweeted.

Biden has been criticized by conservatives multiple times in the past for comments deemed "creepy" made toward younger individuals, including an interaction last month when the president described a friendship with a 12-year-old girl when he was 30.

"We go back a long way," Biden said after pointing to a woman in the crowd at an event where he was speaking. "She was 12, and I was 30, but anyway. This woman helped me get an awful lot done. Anyway."

"Biden's handlers are cringing after this one," the conservative duo Hodge twins posted on Twitter. "#creepyjoe."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.