Biden slammed for claiming 8.2% inflation shows ‘progress’: ‘What planet is this guy on?’

President Biden was blasted after his comments attacking Republicans following the September inflation report on Thursday.

Biden appeared in Los Angeles to deliver remarks on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and its impact on voters. His speech came after a new Consumer Price Index report revealed that inflation rose 8.2% in September compared with the same time last year, higher than initial predictions indicated.

Though Biden was more optimistic about the news, he also took the time to accuse Republicans of intending to make inflation worse should they retake Congress in 2022.

"Today’s reports, though, show some progress. Overall, inflation was 2% over the last three months. That’s down from 11% over the prior three months. That's progress, but a lot of it has resulted from getting the cost of living at the gas pump down, now even in California, by more than $1 nationally," Biden said.

He added, "If Republicans win, inflation is going to get worse. It’s that simple."

Twitter users attacked Biden’s comments for ignoring the impact of higher than expected inflation rates as well as attempting to shift blame to Republicans.

"He has no idea what's happening with inflation today. They just hand him something to say and he says it," The Spectator’s contributing editor Stephen Miller tweeted.

"What planet is this guy on? Good lord is he a mess. Just lives in fantasyland and think we all do too," said radio host Paul Zeise.

"He's like a cartoon caricature of a laughably corrupt politician," conservative commentator Chad Felix Greene wrote.

National Review senior political correspondent Jim Geraghty tweeted, "This is really lousy messaging on a day when inflation came in at 8.2 percent year-over-year."

"The guy has watched inflation rise nearly every month of his presidency to the worse levels in 40 years - based on party-line policies (that he reminds us every single Republican voted against) and he's going to come out and say this? Pathetic," Republican communicator Matt Whitlock wrote.

"Freaking sick, man," The Lafayette Co. president Ellen Carmichael tweeted.

"Sounds like Grandpa Dementia is threatening the public. Vote Dem or he destroys the economy," radio host Erick Erickson wrote.

"They are laying the groundwork for a 2022 GOP win, knowing this admin has done far too much damage for them to fix in 2 years (especially with Biden still in the White House). It's built into the 2024 narrative: 'See? Republicans won in the midterms, and nothing got better.'" predicted Virginia Kruta of The Daily Wire.

"Ah, yes. So when Republicans likely win the midterms and inflation inevitably continues to soar, Biden can pin the blame on somebody else," agreed El American editor-at-large Ben Kew.

Republicans heavily criticized Biden over the latest inflation news after his past history of downplaying or misleading reports. In August, Biden claimed that inflation was at "zero percent" in July despite the fact that inflation had actually risen 8.5% compared to July of last year. Biden had also previously claimed in December that inflation had reached its peak when the inflation rate only reached 6.8%.

Biden also attended a fundraiser on Thursday for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee alongside Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Tickets for the event began at $5,000, with some attendees spending up to $50,000.