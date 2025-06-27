Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Crime

Washington Post reporter arrested on child pornography charges after FBI search and is placed on leave

FBI agents say they discovered fractured hard drive pieces during search of Thomas Pham LeGro's home

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
A Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post reporter was arrested and placed on leave after being charged with possessing child pornography on his work laptop.

Thomas Pham LeGro, 48, was arrested Thursday and taken into custody after a search of his District of Columbia home.

LeGro made his first appearance Friday in U.S. District Court.

The charges reportedly stem from an FBI search at his home Thursday, where agents seized several electronic devices. 

Washington Post building

A Washington Post logo is displayed at the newspaper's editorial headquarters May 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

A review of LeGro’s work laptop allegedly revealed a folder that contained 11 videos depicting child sexual abuse material, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

During the execution of a search warrant, authorities said they found what appeared to be fractured pieces of a hard drive in the hallway outside the room where LeGro’s work laptop was found.

"The Washington Post understands the severity of these allegations, and the employee has been placed on leave," a Washington Post spokesperson told Fox News Digital in an email Friday.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) building

The Department of Justice (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The George Mason graduate was part of a team of Post reporters awarded a Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Senate candidacy of Roy Moore in 2018.

LeGro, who has been with the publication for more than a decade, served as deputy director of video, overseeing a group of video journalists. He also briefly worked for PBS.

Pirro thanked FBI Assistant Director in Charge Steven J. Jensen and Chief Pamela Smith of the Metropolitan Police Department for their ongoing efforts in the investigation.

The case, part of the Department of Justice's Project Safe Childhood initiative, is being investigated by the FBI Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, according to the release. 

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.