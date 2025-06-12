Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina

State rep used Biden-themed username to distribute child porn, feds say

South Carolina Rep Robert John May faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
A South Carolina state representative and co-founder of the Freedom Caucus was indicted on federal charges after allegedly using a Biden-themed account on a messaging app to share child sexual abuse material.

A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina, recently returned a 10-count indictment against Rep. Robert John "RJ" May III, a Republican from Lexington, for distributing child sexual abuse material, according U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of South Carolina.

In April 2024, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber-tip from the social messaging app Kik, flagging several videos with the username "joebidennnn69" containing child sexual abuse, according to court documents.

Robert John May III, wearing a grey suit, walks down the aisle of the House

South Carolina Rep. Robert John May, R-Lexington, is accused of having devices containing child pornography. (Jeffrey Collins, File (Associated Press)

205 ARRESTED IN FBI CHILD SEX OPERATION, PATEL AND BONDI ANNOUNCE

Investigators reportedly connected the account to May's West Columbia home IP address and mobile device, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of South Carolina.

Authorities found at least 10 videos depicting child sexual abuse that were shared from the account, officials said.

May was allegedly arrested at his home on Wednesday, according to a report from The State.

State Rep. May served on the Agriculture, Natural Resources & Environmental Affairs Committee.

LOUISIANA CHILD KILLER SPARED BY BIDEN FACES DEATH PENALTY AGAIN AFTER ‘OUTRAGEOUS’ COMMUTATION: DA

The 38-year-old faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison with a minimum of five years, a fine of $250,000, and a term of at least five years of supervised release to follow any term of imprisonment.

May, a father of two young children, is assigned to the Agriculture, Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs Committee.

The S.C. Freedom Caucus, where May previously served as vice chair, called for his resignation from the House.

Read the statement below (App users click here)

"The South Carolina Freedom Caucus stands firmly for the rule of law and the protection of children," according to the statement. "Although formal charges have not been made public yet, all indications are that these indictments will be for child sex abuse materials. These crimes are heinous and we expect that they will be fully investigated. We pray justice is served."

The group said May has not been involved in the operations of the caucus since August 2024, when he was expelled from the group. 

NIGERIAN MAN EXTRADITED TO US FOR ALLEGED SEXTORTION SCHEME THAT LED TO SC TEEN’S SUICIDE

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

All charges in the indictment are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law, authorities noted.

Dayne Phillips, who is reportedly representing May, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

