Washington Post opinion writer pleads for Democrats to ‘give Joe Biden a break’

Washington Post opinion columnist Dana Milbank wrote directly to Democrat readers with a simple and clearly partisan premise: "Here’s the deal, Democrats: You need to give Joe Biden a break."

He even went so far as to call Biden criticism a "fratricide" that is "likely stoked by the press" because the media love "a ‘Dems-in-disarray’ story and would love a presidential primary."

Milbank cited The Post, Politico, and CNN for having reported on liberals’ mounting critiques of the Biden Administration, specifically, "complaining about the president’s failure to channel outrage."

Milbank begged to differ, citing examples of Biden "heatedly and repeatedly" participating in America’s culture wars.

"Biden has been hammering DeSantis, for example, for his ‘hateful’ ‘don’t say gay’ bill, for ‘book burnings’ and ‘trying to ban books, even math books,’ and for a ‘dangerous’ abortion bill eroding ‘women’s constitutional rights,’" he wrote.

He also seemed to call out liberal vanguard politician Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) for having "scolded" Biden for "failing to ‘come to terms’ with the ‘crisis of our democracy.’"

The opinion columnist defended Biden by reminding readers of times the president was "criticized for being too hot," like his Bull Connor comparisons regarding voting rights and "for God's sake" rants about gun control.

He promoted the president’s rhetoric condemning pro-life politics:

"On the abortion ruling, he decried the ‘terrible, extreme decision,’ the ‘destabilizing’ effect of ‘the outrageous behavior of the Supreme Court,’ and the "realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court.’ He shared ‘the public outrage at this extremist court that’s committed to moving America backwards.’"

He also gave Biden credit for slamming "Republican extremism," for example, "saying ‘this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in recent American history,’ denouncing 'the big lie being told by the former president and many Republicans who fear his wrath,' condemning the ‘unconscionable’ obstruction by Senate Republicans, and lambasting Republicans’ ‘ultra-MAGA’ agenda."