NBC reporter complains about parents demanding transparency in fight against CRT

NBC reporter Brandy Zadrozny went on MSNBC Wednesday to complain about how parents who oppose critical race theory curriculum in schools are using Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) requests to find out about what their children are being taught.

Zadrozny joined MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes' show to discuss her story which appears to dismiss parents' concerns about critical race theory creeping into U.S. classrooms—and questioned the true motivation behind grassroot parent groups that are fighting back against the growing ideology.

"Freedom of information laws are wonderful things but it is in fact a tactic of national and fast growing local organizations to use onerous public records requests. So what we’ll see, what we saw in Maine is asking for all these records requests of, you know, how much money did you spend on anything involving race?" she said. "And then that is used to sort of frame the school board as paying for CRT. Which again is just not the case."

The Freedom of Information Act allows the public the right to request access to records from any federal agency. Federal agencies are obligated to disclose any information requested under the FOIA unless it falls under one of nine exemptions.

Zadrozny claimed that "these onerous FOIA requests," in particular, can be misleading.

"They're translated in a way that’s just not correct, or accurate, in a way to suggest that, again, the school board is coming for your children and teachers are specifically teaching kindergarteners … White kindergarteners that they’re somehow oppressors," she argued.

"It’s just not really true," Zadrozny said.

There are reports of curriculum which labels all White people as oppressors or supporting systems of White supremacy. In Buffalo, some of the school district's instructional materials included the assertion that "all white people play a part in perpetuating systemic racism." An elite K-8 school in New York City, separated students based off their skin color. Students of color were "embraced" while White students were taught about the "prevalence of Whiteness and privilege" Parents complained their children were made to "feel awful" about their "whiteness."

Zadronzny's comment sparked puzzled reactions on social media.

"Did you ever think we would see so-called 'reporters' like @BrandyZadrozny bemoaning FREEDOM OF INFORMATION and demanding the public only believes the official government line on everything? WATCH THIS state propagandist who sounds like a valley girl," Raheem Kassam wrote.

"Pretty incredible gaslighting from Zadrozny here, claiming its ‘onerous’ for parents to file FOIA requests, and questioning the genuine outage over CRT," The Heritage Foundation's John Cooper wrote. "Mind you, she’s got no evidence to her claims, because there’s none, and she knows it."