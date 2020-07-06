Washington Post editor calls America 'a racist *and* patriarchal society,' reacts to 'revenge' tweet backlash

Washington Post global opinions editor Karen Attiah called America “a racist *and* patriarchal society” in response to the threats she says she got over a deleted tweet that reportedly declared, “White women are lucky that we are just calling them ‘Karen’s.' And not calling for revenge.”

In a tweet over backlash she wrote: “America is a racist *and* patriarchal society. We cannot dismantle the full range of oppression in this society without addressing how toxic ideas of white masculinity interplay with the notion of ‘protecting’ their women from Black people.”

She added: “I explicitly said Black people *ARE NOT* calling for this. A good amount the threats and hate mail I’ve been getting are white men threatening me with violence to —*checks notes* protect ‘their’ white women. Exactly the point I’ve been making about ‘Karen’ behavior all along.”

Attiah, who is Black, had listed multiple things that she feels white women are responsible for in American history, and warned her followers that worse things could happen than simply being referred to as “Karen,” which has emerged as a disparaging term for white women.

“The lies & tears of White women hath wrought: -The 1921 Tulsa Massacre - Murder of Emmet Till - Exclusion of Black women from feminist movements - 53% of white women voting for Trump. White women are lucky that we are just calling them ‘Karen’s.' And not calling for revenge,” Attiah wrote in a now-deleted tweet that was captured by multiple accounts before she erased it.