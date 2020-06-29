Washington Post editor's deleted tweet claims white women 'lucky' others are 'not calling for revenge'

Washington Post global opinions editor Karen Attiah reportedly declared, “White women are lucky that we are just calling them ‘Karen’s.' And not calling for revenge,” in a since-deleted tweet.

Attiah, who is black, listed multiple things that she feels white women are responsible for and warned her 185,000 followers that worse things could happen than simply being referred to as “Karen,” which has emerged as a disparaging term for white women.

“The lies & tears of White women hath wrought: -The 1921 Tulsa Massacre - Murder of Emmet Till - Exclusion of Black women from feminist movements - 53% of white women voting for Trump. White women are lucky that we are just calling them ‘Karen’s.' And not calling for revenge,” Attiah wrote in a now-deleted tweet that was captured by multiple accounts before she erased it.

The Washington Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Washington Examiner’s Siraj Hashmi, who tweeted a daily list of people who need their phone taken away after a Twitter gaffe, was among the journalists to capture an image of the message before it was deleted.

Jerry Dunleavey, another Washington Examiner reporter, noted that she doubled down in another now-deleted tweet.

"I’m just saying. Be happy we are calling for equality. And not actual revenge,” Attiah reportedly wrote.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post was mocked over the weekend for running a story claiming to disprove President Trump’s statement that most violence occurs in cities run by Democrats, but the data essentially backed up the president's case and the paper ran it anyway. The paper also took heat this month over a bizarre report about an offensive costume a woman wore at a 2018 Halloween party hosted by one of its staffers.

