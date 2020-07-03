Alleged Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell arrested by FBI

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," July 2, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino, along with Jesse Watters, Geraldo Rivera, Brian Kilmeade, and Katie Pavlich. It is 5:00 in New York City, and this is The Five. President Trump and Joe Biden clashing over the economy after a blow out jobs report, America adding nearly 5 million new jobs in June, the news could help boost the president's chance in November.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The United States economy has added almost 5 million new jobs in the month of June. That's shattering all expectations and shattering all records -- historic records, because Americans economy is now roaring back to life like nobody's ever seen before. We built the greatest economy in the history of the world. And we are now doing it again.

And I think we will do even better the second time then we did the first time, unless somebody comes along and says let's raise taxes on everybody. It will be a terrible, terrible sight. It might even be a 1929 situation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: And Joe Biden responding by tearing into Trump and blaming the president for millions of jobs lost during the pandemic.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Today's report is positive news and I'm thankful for it, for real. But make no mistake. We are still in a deep, deep job hole because Donald Trump has so badly bungled the response to Coronavirus. And now, has basically given up on responding at all. You know, a million more Americans were in debt, millions of them would still have their job if Donald Trump had done his job.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Jesse Watters, let me go to you first. You start to see the contrast drawn between the two approaches here from President Trump versus the Vice President Biden or former vice president -- I'm not sure exactly what to call him. One, on the economy saying give me another four years and I can bring us back.

Then you have Joe Biden saying it's still so terrible and there is work to do. But you start to see a change here going into the Fourth of July weekend.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: So number one issue is the economy, close second, Coronavirus. And Joe Biden's just going to listen. The president bungled the pandemic response, dug us this deep hole, and his policies aren't helping us get out of this safely and strongly. The president is going to say this is a Chinese virus that was unleashed on the world. I locked it down.

Reopened it back up and now we have a raging comeback that Joe Biden is going to destroy. Now, the president wins this election if the comeback continues at this pace and if deaths go down continually. And if they get a vaccine before November, I think it's over. Joe Biden wins this election, if the comeback falters and you get a second wave.

Right now, Joe Biden has some problems, though, because Joe Biden was against the travel ban, and he's trailing the president double-digits in handling the economy. The president is positioned nicely just alone on his deal with made in the USA, his tough stance on China and borders and the economy. And if he can be seen as steering this ship, this economy, this country through a pandemic, which we haven't seen in the last 100 years, he will be rewarded in November.

PERINO: All right. So Geraldo, you know, The Cares Act is one of the most popular pieces of legislation to have passed Congress in a long time. And that was a bipartisan piece of legislation. The president got it done quickly, and it seemed to have a pretty good effect. You know, can he utilize that to his benefit?

And also, I want to talk about the next phase of the stimulus. The president says we need one, but that's sure to be very controversial this coming month.

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS HOST: You know, Dana, the $1200 in each families wallets certainly help the stem some of the worst effects of the shutdown. But we have to celebrate this. This is amazing. We have added 7 million new jobs in the last two months, unemployment now down to 11.1 percent. It was supposed to be in the 12's at a minimum.

The unemployment rate among black people is also shrinking, you know, getting close to the rate of -- unemployment rate among white people. I think that there's so much to celebrate, but there is this dark shadow. To mix metaphors, I mean, we have this sleeping lion that wants to roar back into action. But the lion has this illness, 50,000 new infections Wednesday alone.

It's very hard to celebrate anything with that kind of number. I mean, Jesse points out, first time in a century, it's at least that. But we are looking around and wondering what the hell is going on, 50,000 in a single day, Texas just ordering mandatory facemasks just in the last hour. So this is very serious.

There is a lot of good, optimistic news in this jobs report. I'm delighted, but I worry that, you know, the worst is yet to come, Dana.

PERINO: Katie, talk to me a little bit about what will happen in Washington in this next month. Because as Geraldo has pointed out, you know, there is 11 percent unemployment. So we have work to do to get more people back to work. And we do have many of these states are shutting bars, at least, to hopefully get these young people to not be out and about.

But this debate over stimulus money, additional funds, the Democrats are going to want to keep that sweetener on the supplemental for unemployment insurance. And that is going to be a hard thing for the Republicans to message, I think.

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS HOST: Yeah. And a lot of the money in The Cares Act has not been completely spent yet. So Republicans have been arguing that we need to use the money that we've already allocated to see what the results are. And then maybe move forward under $27 trillion worth of debt and decide if we need to infuse more money into the economy.

Or whether it's better to continue with the White House and the nationwide reopening plans while mitigating the Coronavirus through masks and social distancing and therapeutics and making sure the hospitals are ready to go (AUDIO GAP).

PERINO: We might have lost Katie there, so we will go to Brian Kilmeade, because I'm sure Katie's coming back. This is one of those Jesse situations from the other day. Brian, it's difficult for the Biden team to figure out how to deal with this. You have this amazing historic jobs report. You don't want to seem to be looking like you are talking down the economy.

Yet again, you know, President Trump being able to do a victory lap of sorts, not a complete victory lap. We know there is still work to do. But it was a good day to see the numbers what they were today.

BRIAN KILMEADE, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, it's a great day. Just quick if I can go to the judges -- do I get Katie's time and my time? Yes, I do.

(CROSSTALK)

KILMEADE: I appreciate it. So here is the thing. Joe Biden's sitting there muttering a statement about why aren't we focused on the pandemic and the president screwed this up. And we wouldn't be in such a bad place if he didn't screw it up. The only point he had is I'm worried about the 11 percent that are still unemployed. That is a good point.

The rest of the thing is -- and Geraldo, I think you can appreciate this. And Dana, you are the expert. And Jesse, you love to watch television. But here's --

(CROSSTALK)

KILMEADE: Here are the two things that I think are impressive that Trump has done. He tells Blake Burman, yeah, I like wearing a mask. I'm going to wear a mask. In other words, eliminate that criticism. And then today, here are the numbers. And here is what's special about it. And this is what manufacturing did. And this is what hospitality did.

And this is what small business done. Now, I got to go. He left without stepping on his message by taking hostile questions. Now, Joe Biden could do that because he'll get friendly questions. The other thing to keep in mind, too, when Joe Biden comes out and says, well, he screwed up the pandemic. Keep in mind. Joe Biden had a regularly scheduled campaign in March, as I mentioned yesterday.

Keep in mind, too, that he was the one who called the president xenophobic when he stopped the Chinese fights. And when he had his pandemic, it was the many pandemic, the swine flu, his own chief of staff, Ron Klain said, it is purely fortuity that this isn't one of the great mass casualties events in American history.

It had nothing to do with us doing anything right but it had to do with luck. So Joe Biden, stop taking a bow. And if you are upset that a vice president is doing a lot of that work, his name is Mike Pence. You were the vice president handling the swine flu. So since when do vice presidents not take the lead on major events unless you think the vice president's job is overrated?

PERINO: Also, remember, he got put in charge of the economic recovery, you will remember. I mean, there is a lot to go back to on that point. All right, we're going to get Katie back, we are. Take a quick break. Coming up, a major Jeffrey Epstein development, the FBI arresting his accused madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, we got all the details for you ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

RIVERA: Welcome back, nice shot there, The Intrepid, the aircraft carrier from World War II docked on the west side of Manhattan on the Hudson River. Major developments in the sensational Jeffrey Epstein saga, Ghislaine Maxwell, the long time associate and accused madam of the now deceased pedophile, was arrested this morning by the FBI and has been ordered held without bail.

Maxwell is charged with six federal felony counts, including conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts. Some of the girls were as young as 14, allegedly. But this probe does not end with the Maxwell indictment. The feds still want to talk with other very high- profile people tied to creepy Jeffrey Epstein.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We would welcome Prince Andrew coming into talk with us. We would like to have the benefit of his statement, as we previously said, and we would welcome him coming in and giving us an opportunity to hear his statement.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RIVERA: Brian has successfully sabotaged Katie so, Dana, let me go to you. Do you think that President Trump should ask Bill Barr to communicate with the -- his counterpart in the United Kingdom to allow U.S. authorities to speak with Prince Andrew? Do you think the royals are, you know, verboten that we should keep hands off? What do you think?

PERINO: Oh, I think that they should follow the investigation where it goes. It's incredible that this story that had sort of faded into the background, sort of like kind of forgot about as the back burner. There are so many other things that are pressing and on our minds. And to find out that she was in Bedford, New Hampshire all along?

I mean, that's where we were as a team at Fox. We were up there with of course, other reporters for that New Hampshire primary. And we were there for four days. I mean, I could have found her myself, darn it, that would have been a really good story for me to tell, incredible. Setting aside, I'm not trying to be too light about this.

There are so many victims that said that she was the one that -- was basically the ringleader in helping Jeffrey Epstein take -- basically be a child molester amongst other problems that he had. And she, herself, has been accused of such. And so I think that it's extremely good that the FBI made the arrest. And now, she will be held to account.

I do wonder if she will say much. You know, she's been very quiet. It depends, I guess, on what the SDNY -- what the federal government will try to do to her, what sort of deal they might be willing to make with her if she is willing to talk about this and get some justice for all of those victims, because they certainly deserve it.

They have been through so much. And so this is a really good way to advance this investigation. And for the attorney general, I think you just got to go with whatever needs to be done. I'm thinking it needs to involve the White House with the president. You just got to go forward and get justice.

RIVERA: You know, it's fascinating to me that she chose to stay in the United States, knowing that this investigation was coming down. Jesse, do you think former President Clinton should worry about his reputation as this case unfolds?

WATTERS: Well, I would worry. We broke this on Watters World a couple of weeks ago. We had Daniel Halper, the author, who has a source told him. Bill Clinton was romantically involved with Ghislaine Maxwell. That was the primary reason that he was hanging out on Epstein's jet to begin with. He never even liked Epstein. He just liked Maxwell.

And remember, Maxwell was at the Chelsea Clinton wedding. So we don't know that for sure, but that's been reported. If you are Bill Clinton, if you're Prince Andrew, if you're a socialite, a millionaire, a celebrity, and that you were involved in any way with something illegal in that sick little matrix between Maxwell and Epstein, I would be worried, because if you are Maxwell, you're going to sing to reduce your sentence.

She's not going to reduce it all the way, because from the reporting she was the coordinator of the sex trafficking ring. She operated the money situation. She did the recruiting. She was the one doing the grooming, the bookings. She was the one arranging the flights. And as you mentioned, she was allegedly participating in the sexual acts along with Epstein and the underage girls.

And it wasn't just within that time span in the 90s that they indicted her for here. She was deep with Jeffrey until the late 2000s. So there's going to be more indictments. And just remember, the feds seized so much evidence when they raided his home in the Upper East Side in the island, at the ranch in New Mexico and in Palm Beach.

He had the entire property and all of the properties wired tight. He had surveillance footage everywhere. He had pictures. He had videos. So if you were ever doing anything inappropriate at an Epstein property, it was on tape. And it was stored methodically. So this is just the beginning of this investigation. They are going to go wherever it leads. There's going to be more indictments.

And I can guarantee you. There's going to be more victims that come forward. And so she's going to have to seeing if she's going to slice off any sense because she's looking at 35 years right now.

RIVERA: Katie, welcome back. On that point, the more victims coming forward, you know, there is a pool of money from Epstein's estate, over $600 million. Do you ever worry that, you know, 600 million reasons for someone to fabricate someone who maybe was a voluntary, you know, participant in all of this? Someone in their 20s say or a prostitute or where were the moms and dads of these young children? I mean, there are so many issues at play here. What strikes you as they (Inaudible)?

PAVLICH: I think it's really important to focus on the facts and the accusations that the victims have brought forward with attorneys and really work to get them justice if what they are saying is true. As Jesse just noted, there is a lot of evidence to go through that could back up what they are saying. Unfortunately, because Jeffrey Epstein is dead, the people who he did victimize who are telling the truth about what happened to them, including underage girls.

They will never actually get full justice because they never saw his day in court and were never able to face -- he was never able to face his accusers. And so I would hope that the Bureau of Prisons has had some reform since the Jeffrey Epstein suicide. You remember there were a number of bureau -- prison guards that were reassigned or fired as a result of that screw up.

So, you know, it will be interesting to watch what they do in terms of watching this woman as she waits for her day in court.

RIVERA: I think, Brian, what Katie is alluding to is the fact that Ghislaine Maxwell is going to the very same metropolitan correctional facility that Jeffrey Epstein was when he allegedly killed himself. Wouldn't that be interesting if she somehow met, you know, with an unfortunate demise? Do you worry, Brian, that the witnesses might all disappearing?

KILMEADE: Well, with the way the guards not often -- the way the cameras don't work, you never know what will happen with that prison. They suddenly forget how to guard those VIPs in there. And you worry too you put a guy in with a bulky, former cop and you wonder why he got beat up. I don't understand. But a couple of things, if this is true, what's Jesse's reported, that Maxwell was having an affair with Clinton.

You can imagine how upset the energizer's going to be, because she was seeing Bill Clinton at the time reportedly. Number two is this is all about getting money to the victims. Prince Andrew is the VIPs of all those people that don't invite us, we don't know. We hear about this crowd. They appear on page six. We hear what they're doing. Their lives seem great.

But in many ways, it seems corrupt. And now, they are all running for the hills. So unless you can get the money for these victims, unless you could out some of these socialites, which I don't know how that pays of if ever there's time off, and do you get vacation if you are a socialite after all your life a vacation? So my sense is -- my sense is that unless you get some big names.

I would like to focus more on getting money to those young girls who are now young women and try to rebuild their lives.

RIVERA: We have not even mentioned the involvement of Harvard University which took a lot of Epstein's money and a lot of other high rollers and very prestigious institutions kept the -- you know, they held their nose and closed their eyes and had their hands out and took Epstein's money. That's how he stayed protected all these many, many years.

Up next, a heartbroken dad slamming Seattle leaders after his teenage son was gunned down in that cop free zone. That's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

KILMEADE: All right. The consequences of allowing anarchy on full display in Seattle for the past three weeks, the father of a 19-year-old gunned down in a CHOP zone is demanding answers in an emotional interview with Sean Hannity.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Somebody come to my house and knock on my door and tell me something. I don't know nothing. All I know is my son -- he is just a 19-year-old. (Inaudible) That's my son.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KILMEADE: Seattle finally shut down the cop free zone, but only after the city saw a 525 percent increase in crime. And now, the mayor's seeing many of the occupying protesters will not face charges, unbelievable, as the cops try to rebuild their precincts. Geraldo, start with you. This is the most predictable outcome in the history of outcomes. And guess what, no one paid the price and no one reported it.

None of the networks, Seattle Times, they talked about free gas masks and they're growing their own food, and it's a big block party. And the mayor famously says it's going to be the summer of love. That is it? It's over?

RIVERA: You know, Brian, I was watching -- I was actually on that show last night when the dad, you know, really shared with the world his bereavement, his pain, his disenchantment, you know, his loss, his horrible loss. And I kept thinking to myself that son is dead, the other teenager -- another black teenager dead. Did their black lives matter?

Where is the protest about those losses? I am so mad at Mayor Durkan of Seattle who took this world-class city and allowed it to be reduced to this gutter. With -- you know, this is lord of the flies. What did they think was going to happen? You take the thin, blue line out, civilization goes to anarchy. You know, they're cleaning it up.

Are they going to clean up the blood of those slain teenagers? And there is another 14-year-old that lies in the hospital right now in critical condition. It's just as appalling.

KILMEADE: Right. Jesse, 44 arrests, 2 dead, 25 assaults, it's probably double, triple that. So, the thing is, Geraldo mentions this thing in Seattle, but this is -- this is not alone. This is not an anomaly. Portland wants to do it. They try to do it outside the White House. They're going to try to spring it up in New York City. It was embraced by the mayor. This could be a trend.

WATTERS: There have been 21 deaths as a result of these black lives matter protests after the tragic death of George Florida. I think every single one of those 21 have been black victims. So why are we having Black Lives taken from us when we're protesting that black lives matter?

Because here's the point. Black lives matter. Black lives matter equally, and all black lives matter. It's not just black lives that are taken when it's the result of a white police officer. Black Lives Matter in shop in the Southside of Chicago, David Dorn in St. Louis, the same as they do with George Floyd. But the media, the media doesn't report black on black crime, the media doesn't report black on white crime, they only report white on black crime.

And what that does, it divides and enrages the country so much that it makes it things so difficult to heal, because we should be saving all of the lives out there and protecting everybody. And this goes sadly to the doorstep of the mayor in Seattle, these two deaths, because if she hadn't let this thing go the way it did, these individuals would be living today. And she was warned about it two weeks before and she laughed it off.

KILMEADE: And there's no accountability from the governor of Washington who did nothing, didn't even acknowledge it. No accountability really from the mayor and the police chief. What is the police chief doing just sitting on the sidelines? And you really blame one person in particular, the socialist city councilwoman, Dana, Kshama Sawant who not only was in support of this, wanted the mayor out, that liberal mayor wasn't liberal enough.

PERINO: Yes. Well, I think that Carmen Best, the police chief, she was out there from the beginning, and I think quite a sophisticated and dignified way saying, this is not right, this is not what we should be doing. But her hands are tied. She did not have the backing of her elected leadership, the mayor, and so she was in a really terrible position. And I'm sure she feels horrible about this. But I agree that the buck stops with the mayor.

And the governor who loves to be on T.V., talking about climate change, apparently doesn't want to talk about this at all. And here's the thing. Because they're not going to do any arrest, this will happen again. They will try it again and they will -- it'll either succeed for another few weeks again and result in an predictable situation, or they could take a different tactic and try to stop it at the root. You know, take care of it at the very beginning. But that's going to probably take different type of leadership. And I would imagine that you're also going to see some consequences of this of bigger businesses moving out.

KILMEADE: Katie, I don't want to diminish the loss of life. That's how we started it. But I just want to just be candid. The President was all over this. And he said, this is going to be bad and he says it's got to stop and can't last, and he was mocked by this mayor. Can he point to this on the stump the next time he gets there and the next time interviewed and say, is this what you want? Because that's what you're going to get with Joe Biden because I didn't see any condemnation of that chop zone.

PAVLICH: Yes, Joe Biden wasn't asked about this. During his press conference this week, he wasn't asked if he thinks he thinks it's OK for anarchists to take over entire parts of American cities. The bottom line is that the Seattle Mayor made a choice.

She decided to side with the criminals in the chop zone when they started taking over blocks and blocks of the city. She then decided to side with them when she did not back up the police when they're trying to get into that zone to administer medical aid to this young boy who was shot and killed by these people inside of the zone.

And now she's siding with them again, because she was refusing to move forward or encouraging the prosecutors in the city to go after them and hold them accountable. And for President Trump, he's going to be able to say we are siding with victims of crime, while Democrats and cities all over the country and Joe Biden, who is not saying anything to condemn it, are siding with the people who are committing crimes against innocent people. And that is going to be the choice.

KILMEADE: We'll be back here or Greg will be here. We'll be talking about the same thing happening in New York because that's only getting bigger. Keep your eye on it. Meanwhile, straight ahead on THE FIVE, because I know you're watching, we're going to tell you about COVID parties where people actually are trying to infect each other on purpose. Believe it or not, college kids, they're usually so level headed.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PAVLICH: While America sees a spike in new COVID cases, some people are actually trying to get it on purpose. College students in Alabama are throwing COVID-19 parties with prize money for people who get it first. Officials there confirming students who attended ended up getting infected.

So Jesse, you have interviewed more college students than anybody else on the show. Can you please explain what is going on?

WATTERS: Well, when I heard this was happening at the University of Alabama, I thought to myself, and that's why they're going to win a college football championship this year, roll tide. Because I bet this is a lot of players trying to get the antibodies before the first game of the season.

You got to get an edge. And that's why Nick Saban's team is going to go undefeated because these guys aren't going to miss a snap. No one's going to get sick during the season. They're all going to get drafted afterwards. They got to be on film every series making plays.

I understand that. If you're a football player, I don't recommend it. But if you're not, and you're just a student, you're a degenerate gambler, and you're an idiot and you're going to get your parents sick and then they're going to croak and then you're not having any tuition money, and you're going to have to drop out.

PAVLICH: Brian, do you agree with the sports analysis of the COVID-19 party situation?

KILMEADE: I do know that Alabama is known for their football and their partying. I know that for sure. I will say this. That's one thing college kids do, crazy things. I think that's one story. But I think the overwhelming story about the Coronavirus situation is that people want to blame somebody for this, and they want to give scientists all these credits.

Well, that understanding that we've been told different messages, never have a party, nobody excuses that egregious behavior. But we've been given mixed messages. First, we're told the protests, they're not going to spread Coronavirus. At the very first thing we're told, masks not only should be used -- it shouldn't be used, they could actually make things worse.

And then they said you can only use them once in a while, and Anthony Fauci said, I only use them when I go out, but I don't go out that much. Now all of a sudden, you're the enemy number one if you're not wearing a mask, and what have you been thinking. All along the way, we've been misled about this.

But no matter how you slice it, Alabama college kids wrong, but as we see through the south, I think we got to understand we have a new calculus, how do you live with the Coronavirus responsibly. But we can't do anything about shutting our lives down again. That can't happen. We have to somehow accelerate with this.

PAVLICH: Dana, wouldn't it be a good message to these college students that if they want to have a job after they graduate, they should try and stop the spread of this disease?

PERINO: It's funny that's exactly what I was thinking, and that if -- you know when you go to hire somebody that at a college, one of the things you're looking for is you know that they don't have a lot of experience or skills necessarily yet, but you look for judgment. And if somebody came to apply for a job with me and I found out that they were at one of these parties, I would question their judgment.

This is not like the chickenpox parties that your parents took you to. This is a lot more serious. And just go on YouTube. You can find lots of young people who now have it who regret what they did, going out and about and not social distancing, wearing a mask, and you know, washing their hands and using hand sanitizer.

PAVLICH: Geraldo, your thoughts on these college kids?

RIVERA: As a vulnerable grandpa, I feel -- I feel personally affronted by these kids. You know, 50,000 new cases yesterday, just yesterday. This is something that is -- you just gasp. And to and to watch kids making light of it, as an 11-year-old -- I heard that Phil Keating's report in Florida, an 11-year-old died yesterday of COVID-19. This is no joke.

It may be -- it maybe eventually we all do get it, maybe herd immunity is the way out of this, but you know, what's going on is deplorable and they should really get their butts kicked.

PAVLICH: Well, if Geraldo was turning down a fun party, you know that these college students probably should be too. The "FASTEST SEVEN" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: Welcome back. It's time for the "FASTEST SEVEN." First off, it was a dreamy day for two newlyweds until this happened. The happy couple swept off their feet and into the ocean by expected wave during a photoshoot. Thankfully, first responders were able to swim out and save them and no one was hurt. Katie, I don't know. I think the marriage is doomed. What do you think?

PAVLICH: I just think this is a good lesson that should always wear a life jacket, because then they would have been fine.

WATTERS: Yes, the life jacket during the photo after the marriage. That always --

PAVLICH: Yes.

WATTERS: Dana, this never happened to you during your wedding, did it?

PERINO: It certainly didn't. Because if we had done that, you know, we were in Blackpool, England. And that's I think -- I think it's the -- is that the North Sea? Is it the Irish Sea? Anyway, way too cold. I don't think I would have made it. I would have never been your colleague, Jesse.

WATTERS: I'm sure Geraldo has a few stories to tell about wedding photo mishaps. Geraldo?

RIVERA: I have lots of wedding stories to tell in various decades. But you know, I sailed around the world and the one rule I have is that the ocean is always rougher than you think it is. And these people are very foolish and also very lucky.

WATTERS: That's a good point. Kilmeade, do you blame the photographer or do you blame the husband?

KILMEADE: It's never the wife's fault. Very good. You've got that down finally. I would say this. I know that area of Laguna Hills, and that is dangerous, and it is rocky. How about fortuitous that there's lifeguards there to save them.

And number two, I have to ask Katie and Dana. Have you ever swim in a wedding dress? I would imagine, unless you're a mermaid, you're screwed BECAUSE the dress wraps around you at your all upper body. Anybody want to put their hand and join in the conversation? Dana, Katie, anything, can you swim in a wedding dress?

PAVLICH: If you wear a life jacket, you don't have to swim. It's great.

KILMEADE: Back to your original point.

PERINO: Katie is so sensible.

WATTERS: All right.

PAVLICH: I just don't want to drown in my photos.

WATTERS: Next up, working from home is hard, especially when you have kids. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: David Cameron was talking about -- oh, I'm really sorry. That's my son arriving. Sorry. Sorry. Hold on one second. Sorry.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Can I have tea biscuits?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, you can have tea biscuits.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And what's his name?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: My name is Christian.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mommy, what's his name?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: His name is Christian. Thank you. I'm so sorry.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Dana, I'll play Gutfeld since he's not here. I'll just say that kids stink. They're not funny or cute and they need to get off your back.

PERINO: It's funny in in the telling afterwards, not funny in the moment. And I got to say, that kid is right. The tea biscuits, those are fantastic.

PAVLICH: They are wonderful.

WATTERS: Geraldo, what do you think?

RIVERA: I thought those were amusing but not nearly as entertaining is when Chris Cuomo got caught in the -- in the nude during his wife's Skype. So, you know, things happen. You got to remember that.

PERINO: Not caught. He set that up.

RIVERA: Yes, he set it up.

WATTERS: Yes, he got caught.

RIVERA: He was -- I notice he was flexing those tooshie muscles.

KILMEADE: All right, I have never -- just for the record, I've never been comfortable nude even alone. But I will add this.

PAVLICH: Why are we talking --

KILMEADE: If this happen to you, I hope you're in a --

PERINO: It explains a lot.

KILMEADE: You hope you're in a fun story. And I looked at the crawl and had Hong Kong and all the arrest so it's not a fun story, but people do want to laugh, and especially in the middle of a pandemic, we know been through before. So, to see a slice alight from an anchor and everyone thinks our lives are perfect especially Dana's and Katie's, and to see like the real world happen, I think -- I think the audience loves it.

PERINO: Me too.

PAVLICH: Yes. It's so relatable. I mean --

WATTERS: I don't know how perfect it Katie's life is. We just lost her shot a second ago.

PAVLICH: No. What's going on? Everything else is absolutely perfect, I assure you. But I think it's so relatable even -- you know, you're trying to do -- everybody is doing Zoom right now. You're doing meetings on Zoom, if you have kids, even the dog can be a distraction sometimes. So it's a relatable light moment that I think we can all share and find joy in.

WATTERS: OK, everybody. "ONE MORE THING." is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." I'll kick it off. So, this morning I saw this tweet from Senator Bob Dole and it was about an American Peace Corps volunteer who was at risk of losing her dog after coming back to the United States.

Here's what happened. Audra Elam, she inherited a five-year-old dog named Socrates while she was stationed in Togo. And then they got separated when Audra was forced to return home because of Coronavirus. And after months of being apart, Socrates finally made it back to the U.S. But after he arrived at JFK, the CDC was like, no, there's a little bit of a vaccine problem.

Despite the fact that she got Socrates a vaccine in the U.S., they were still threatening to send him back to Africa. But, you know, Twitter helped, but HHS, the Trump administration coming through. Socrates is saved. They put out a statement saying they're going to figure out a way -- they have figured out a way to let him just say.

And I love this part of their statement. The Trump administration has once again shown a dogged determination to pursue deregulation and unleash some common sense. And Happy Fourth of July to Socrates and I'm sure Audra is quite relieved after that ordeal, so good outcome, good news, everybody.

KILMEADE: Nice. I love it.

PERINO: Jesse, you're next.

PAVLICH: Good news. Good puns, too.

WATTERS: What can't the Trump administration do? I mean, I just don't know.

PERINO: Amazing.

WATTERS: All right, in a few days from now, we're going to have July 4th. Happy birthday, America. But here's the thing. People are going to be blowing off a lot of fireworks. I want everybody to be careful. I'm going to be blowing them off, but I'm going to do it safely.

Here's a little PSA. You can pull your face off, you could blow your hand off. It could get dangerous. I want everybody to be safe. Use legal fireworks. You know, the cops are going to come crackdown because there's no revenue. So, they're going to try to slap you with a fine for illegal fireworks. You're going to get in trouble. Either way, if you blow your fingers off or you're going to get hit with a big fine.

So just do it carefully. I like bottle rockets and Roman candles and I made these personally. But if you're just, you know, more of a light hearted person, you could do, you know, maybe a blackjack or something like that, OK. Or if you're bored and you hate fireworks, watch "WATTERS' WORLD 8:00 p.m. Eastern Saturday night.

PERINO: Yes. Just sparklers, sparklers and snakes. That's all you need for a good time. Katie?

WATTERS: Right.

PAVLICH: Good advice and a challenge from Jesse. I like it. OK, a very heartwarming reunion and meeting happened yesterday. A U.S. Air Force technical sergeant was reunited with his family after a 10 month deployment in Southwest Asia. He also got to meet his brand-new son Callum for the first time. Callum was born a while.

Sergeant Kevin -- I think it's Bleam is their last name, was deployed. Bleam's wife and his four children all greeted him along with other family members and friends. And now the sergeant is looking forward to spending more time with family. So congratulations on the addition and coming home and thank you for your service.

PERINO: I love the good news in "ONE MORE THING." Geraldo, do you have any?

PAVLICH: Yes.

RIVERA: Yes. Let me start with the not so good news. A friend of mine, a dear colleague, Hugh Downs, who is the co-host of 2020 along with Barbara Walters during the years that I was on. Hugh Downs passed away today at 99. I just want to send condolences to his family.

PERINO: I love Hugh Downs.

RIVERA: Speaking of the past, I am Geraldo -- he's great guy. I Am Geraldo 50 Years airing on the Fox Nation. Four hours dedicated to the -- you know, showing my 50 years. It'll be my 50th anniversary in the news business, Labor Day. Here's a brief clip of the current segment.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RIVERA: What made me so different was the first long hair and kind of radical politics. The first hippie. I was also one of those public examples of the 60s generation taking over the lifestyle scene.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: You look so --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: It's super fun. We're going to watch. All right, Brian Kilmeade.

KILMEADE: Yes, I wish I had a fraction of the carrier you did, Geraldo. I will watch it again. I've already seen it. Meanwhile, just a salute. Go read an editorial about Cardinal Dolan. He salutes the NYPD. Normally, I like to keep athletes and religious leaders away from the news but not this time. He nailed it.

