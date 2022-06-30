Washington Post calls out Democrats funding 'Republican extremists' in primaries: 'Shameless' and 'dangerous'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Post editorial board argued on Wednesday that Democrats spending "tens of millions" on "Republican extremists" in elections across the U.S. was not only "shameless" but also "dangerous."

The editorial board contended that democracy was on the ballot and noted that Democrats are hoping to set up "favorable" races for themselves against Republicans by putting funding towards more extreme candidates.

In Illinois, Democrats have invested millions in attacking Mayor Richard Irvin in an effort to elect state Sen. Richard Bailey, who won the GOP nomination on Tuesday.

Bailey will face Democratic Gov. J.B. Prtizker in November. Pritzker's campaign and the Democratic Governors Association invested over $30 million in attacking Irvin, according to the Washington Post.

TRUMP-BACKED DARREN BAILEY WINS IN ILLINOIS GOP GUBERNATORIAL PRIMARY

"Everyone who recognizes that U.S. democracy is in grave danger should do all they can to encourage results such as these — not the opposite," the editorial board wrote. "Democrats got what they wished for in 2016, when Mr. Trump captured the GOP presidential nomination. They savored a race against a malign incompetent whom the voters would surely reject. Instead, Mr. Trump won and proceeded to tear the country apart."

The authors argued that Democrats, if they "really believe" that former president Donald Trump and his allies are "threats to democracy," need to "join with anyone of any partisan or ideological persuasion to keep them as far as possible from office."

The editorial board argued that instead, these candidates have "enabled the crackpots."

DEMOCRATS ANNOUNCE MASSIVE TV AD BUY FOR MIDTERM RACES

In Colorado, Democrat meddling fell short. Democrats backed lawmaker Ron Hanks in a Republican Senate primary, who is a big supporter of Trump. However, his competition, Joe O’Dea, a construction company owner, was victorious on Tuesday.

Democrats in Colorado also backed Greg Lopez over Heidi Ganahl in the governor's race. A group named "Colorado Information Network" spent nearly $2 million to run ads boosting Lopez. Democrats believe him to be a more unelectable candidate in the general gubernatorial election.

A Washington Post columnist slammed "dark money groups" funding Republicans in primary elections in a piece published on June 16.

"This should stop. The hypocrisy is painfully obvious: How can Democrats portray Trumpism as a danger to democracy while backing its proponents’ campaigns?" author Charles Lane wrote.