Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Washington Post calls out Democrats funding 'Republican extremists' in primaries: 'Shameless' and 'dangerous'

Gov. Pritzker's campaign and the Democratic Governors Association invested over $30 million in a Republican candidate running in Illinois

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
close
Democrats meddle in GOP primaries hoping to nominate more conservative candidates Video

Democrats meddle in GOP primaries hoping to nominate more conservative candidates

Fox News correspondent Mike Emanuel joins 'Special Report' with the details on the unusual campaign strategy.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Post editorial board argued on Wednesday that Democrats spending "tens of millions" on "Republican extremists" in elections across the U.S. was not only "shameless" but also "dangerous." 

The editorial board contended that democracy was on the ballot and noted that Democrats are hoping to set up "favorable" races for themselves against Republicans by putting funding towards more extreme candidates. 

In Illinois, Democrats have invested millions in attacking Mayor Richard Irvin in an effort to elect state Sen. Richard Bailey, who won the GOP nomination on Tuesday. 

Bailey will face Democratic Gov. J.B. Prtizker in November. Pritzker's campaign and the Democratic Governors Association invested over $30 million in attacking Irvin, according to the Washington Post. 

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker greets spectators during the Chicago Pride Parade in Chicago, Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker greets spectators during the Chicago Pride Parade in Chicago, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Durr)

TRUMP-BACKED DARREN BAILEY WINS IN ILLINOIS GOP GUBERNATORIAL PRIMARY

"Everyone who recognizes that U.S. democracy is in grave danger should do all they can to encourage results such as these — not the opposite," the editorial board wrote. "Democrats got what they wished for in 2016, when Mr. Trump captured the GOP presidential nomination. They savored a race against a malign incompetent whom the voters would surely reject. Instead, Mr. Trump won and proceeded to tear the country apart."

The authors argued that Democrats, if they "really believe" that former president Donald Trump and his allies are "threats to democracy," need to "join with anyone of any partisan or ideological persuasion to keep them as far as possible from office." 

The editorial board argued that instead, these candidates have "enabled the crackpots."

Republican Senate candidate Joe O'Dea of Colorado hands out donuts to voters outside the state GOP assembly, on April 9, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Republican Senate candidate Joe O'Dea of Colorado hands out donuts to voters outside the state GOP assembly, on April 9, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colorado (Joe O'Dea Senate campaign)

DEMOCRATS ANNOUNCE MASSIVE TV AD BUY FOR MIDTERM RACES

In Colorado, Democrat meddling fell short. Democrats backed lawmaker Ron Hanks in a Republican Senate primary, who is a big supporter of Trump. However, his competition, Joe O’Dea, a construction company owner, was victorious on Tuesday. 

Democrats in Colorado also backed Greg Lopez over Heidi Ganahl in the governor's race. A group named "Colorado Information Network" spent nearly $2 million to run ads boosting Lopez. Democrats believe him to be a more unelectable candidate in the general gubernatorial election. 

A voter stands in a booth at a voting station at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET) during the mayoral election process in New York on June 12, 2021. 

A voter stands in a booth at a voting station at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET) during the mayoral election process in New York on June 12, 2021.  ( ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Washington Post columnist slammed "dark money groups" funding Republicans in primary elections in a piece published on June 16. 

"This should stop. The hypocrisy is painfully obvious: How can Democrats portray Trumpism as a danger to democracy while backing its proponents’ campaigns?" author Charles Lane wrote. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.