Democrats announce massive TV ad buy for midterm races

House Democrats' campaign arm announced millions in initial TV ad purchases to support candidates against Republican contenders in the November midterm elections.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has reserved $214 million for broadcast TV ads, well above the $18 million initial reservation the group made in the 2020 cycle. The purchases secure ad time in crowded and expensive media markets, the DCCC said in a press release.

"DCCC is taking early action to ensure House Democrats have the most effective tools available to reach our voters," DCCC Executive Director Tim Persico said. "We’re going to be sure that the American people know that House Democrats’ Majority is the only thing that will stop extremist MAGA Republicans’ mission to criminalize abortion and gain power for themselves."

The DCCC reserved $7.7 million in ad time for the Las Vegas area, with $1.3 million focused on Spanish language ads. Other focus media markets with large purchases include $2.6 million in the Phoenix media market, $2 million in Minneapolis, $1.6 million in Philadelphia and $1.4 million in Pittsburgh, The Hill reported.

Democrats face an uphill battle to retain their congressional majorities in the House and Senate in the fall, with the economic downturn and inflation widely seen as the major election issue for voters. President Biden's sinking approval ratings also put Democrats in a tight spot for campaigning for the Democratic platform.

"Democrats are playing defense all over the country because they’ve saddled Americans with record high costs, soaring crime and a crisis at the southern border," said Michael McAdams, communications director for the National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC), the GOP's House election arm.

In Nevada's first congressional district recently became competitive due to redistricting which expanded territory from the safe Democrat area of Las Vegas into the suburbs, placing incumbent Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., in a tough fight. Titus faces a primary challenger in the Nevada primaries June 14, which will also determine the Republican nominee for Nevada's first district.

The Republican Party started placing ads attacking Democrats for rising inflation last year, targeting lawmakers for rising costs around the July Fourth and Thanksgiving holidays.