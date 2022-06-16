Washington Post column calls out Democrat 'dark money groups' boosting 'extremist Republicans' in primaries

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Washington Post column published Thursday called out Democrat "associated dark-money groups" for boosting "extremist Republicans" in primary elections.

Author Charles Lane noted the Washington Post's reporting from Monday that said Republicans competing in primaries in Colorado, Illinois and Nevada had been "benefiting" from Democratic groups "spending millions of dollars" in Republican primary elections.

Lane said that the rationale for these moves was so that "come November, Democrats stand a better chance of winning against ‘ultra MAGA’ extremists."

Democrats have invested millions in an effort to attack an establishment Republican running for governor for in Illinois, Mayor Richard Irvin. They are hoping to boost state Sen. Richard Bailey, who they believe will have less of a chance against incumbent Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

DEMOCRATIC, REPUBLICAN STRATEGISTS AGREE ECONOMY WILL TROUNCE GUNS, ABORTION AS 'NUMBER ONE ISSUE' IN MIDTERMS

"This should stop. The hypocrisy is painfully obvious: How can Democrats portray Trumpism as a danger to democracy while backing its proponents’ campaigns?" he wrote.

He said the strategy was "reckless" and that the premise was that Democratic candidates will improve their chances in a tough midterm election cycle by boosting "extreme and inexperienced" Republicans.

"The historical precedent is the 2012 Senate race in Missouri. Then-Sen. Claire McCaskill (D) openly backed an unelectable right-winger, Todd Akin, for the GOP nomination to run against her. It worked: He beat his Republican opponents and then she beat him," Lane wrote.

DEMOCRATS ANNOUNCE MASSIVE TV AD BUY FOR MIDTERM RACES

He noted that unlike 2012, it was not an "ordinary political year" as midterms approach and the president's approval rating was below 40%.

"The bottom line: Democrats cannot control the future, but they can at least keep their principles and practices in sync — and their hands clean," the Washington Post columnist wrote.

He said that there was more to history than the 2012 Missouri race and that it was "full of warnings" for those playing "the two-clever-by-half games some Democrats are playing now."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Democratic Super Pac has purchased roughly $1 million in TV ads that point out the conservative viewpoints of state Rep. Ron Hanks, who is running for Senate in Colorado.

Candidates backed by former President Donald Trump have seen mixed results across the U.S. in Republican primaries.

In South Carolina, Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., beat Trump-supported Katie Arrington. However, Russel Fry, who was backed by Trump, was victorious over Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C.