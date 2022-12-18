WaPo's Taylor Lorenz turns to Tiktok, Substack amid Twitter suspension: 'Banned Twitterland'

The Washington Post's Taylor Lorenz posted multiple responses to being banned on Twitter to her TikTok and Substack pages and claimed Musk was suspending anyone who disagrees with him.

Lorenz, who was suspended from the social media site on Saturday, said she only had three tweets live on her account at the time of the suspension.

"Super crazy, Elon seems to be banning anyone he disagrees with," she said in a TikTok confirming "the rumors are true."

Lorenz also said she didn't "violate any terms" that she was aware of before promoting her other social media accounts and her Substack.

"What happened to FREE SPEECH??!!" Lorenz posted in her TikTok caption. At the end of the video, Lorenz said she was at a "local meetup" with The New York Times' Ryan Mac, who had also been banned from the site.

Musk banned several accounts, including CNN correspondent Donie O'Sullivan, Washington Post reporter Drew Harwell, The Intercept journalist Micah Lee, Mashable writer Matt Binder, former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann and former Vox journalist Aaron Rupar.

He polled his followers on whether he should lift the bans and lifted the suspensions on Saturday.

Lorenz said in another TikTok that she would be posting exclusively to her Substack amid her ban and praised the platform as one with a "deep commitment to free speech and free expression."

Olbermann resorted to tweeting from his dogs' social media account called "Keith Olbermann’s Dogs," and posted a video of himself on the account slamming Musk.

"What a friggin’ candy a--, lying, hypocritical, self-contradicting, little paranoid snowflake that apartheid Clyde really is," Olbermann said in one of the videos.

Musk defended the suspension of several journalists on Thursday evening and said they were doxxing his real time location.

"They posted my exact real-time location, basically assassination coordinates, in (obvious) direct violation of Twitter terms of service," Musk wrote Thursday evening.