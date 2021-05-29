Colorado Rep. Buck rips WaPo for marveling at Biden's 'normal' week: 'There's a crisis at the border'

Readers mocked the Washington Post for publishing a piece about President Biden's "normal" week which ignored the ongoing crisis on the southern border and a few of the president's recent controversies, and made only brief mention of the U.S.'s soaring gas prices.

"It was one where the coronavirus, while still a concern, was not the all-consuming crisis that it has been for the past 15 months," the Washington Post's Matt Viser wrote of Biden's week. "Like a conventional president, Biden released his federal budget proposal, toured small businesses and prepared for his first international trip. Like a politician in normal times, he dispensed hugs and handshakes."

Viser called it "striking" that Biden had shifted away from talking about the coronavirus, acknowledging that the pandemic is not over, but keeping much of his rhetoric "optimistic — and much of his attention suddenly elsewhere."

PRESS ADMONISHED FOR FAWNING COVERAGE OF BIDEN ICE CREAM PIT STOP: ‘OUR MEDIA IS SO EMBARRASSING’

Mark Bednar, communications director for GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, provided some context for Biden's week that was largely omitted from the Washington Post write-up.

"Demand has caused a rise in gas prices to their highest level since 2014, according to AAA, prompting the White House to try to get ahead of the issue," Viser writes, quoting White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki's defense that Biden "knows that gas prices are a pain point for Americans." Average gas prices have reached more than $3 per gallon for the first time in seven years.

"Gas prices haven't been this high since 2014 but glad he got ice cream," Bednar tweeted, adding that the U.S. is still facing a crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border, where thousands of migrants are still streaming in and overwhelming border patrol.

BIDEN'S FIRST 100 DAYS: TEN TIMES THE MEDIA COMPLETELY FAWNED OVER THE NEW PRESIDENCY

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Co., made a similar observation about the media's priorities.

"The Washington Post is like a clown car, just a bunch of fools putting on a show," tweeted Newsbusters analyst Nicholas Fondacaro.

WAPO MOCKED FOR FLUFF PIECE ON BIDEN WANTING TO ‘ESCAPE WASHINGTON BUBBLE' HE'S BEEN IN FOR DECADES

The media dedicated both online real estate and air time to Biden's munching on chocolate-chocolate-chip ice cream cone during his trip to Ohio last Thursday. MSNBC even aired a 3-minute segment on it, doing a deep dive into some of the president's ice cream stops throughout his career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to leaving Biden's border crisis out of the feature, several social media users noted that nowhere in WaPo's report of Biden's "normal" week does it make mention of his controversial comments to a 10-year-old girl during a speech to military families which prompted a revival of the Twitter trend, "Creepy Joe."

"I love those barrettes in your hair," Biden said. "Man, I’ll tell you what, look at her. She looks like she’s 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed."

The president's "normal week" also included new reports that his son Hunter Biden organized a dinner for his father with some of his foreign business associates, seemingly upending Biden's claim that he "never" spoke with Hunter about his overseas business dealings, another development that received mostly crickets from the mainstream media.