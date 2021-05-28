MSNBC mocked for three-minute segment about Biden 'absolutely going to town' on ice cream

The media's intense interest in President Biden's fondness for ice cream didn't end Thursday afternoon.

Subbing for fellow left-wing host Rachel Maddow, MSNBC's Ali Velshi led his show by narrating a three-minute segment that evening about the history of Biden's love of the cold treat.

As part of its coverage of Biden eating a chocolate-chocolate-chip ice cream cone during his trip to Ohio on Thursday, MSNBC uncovered footage of Biden at a congressional ice cream social in 1993.

PRESS ADMONISHED FOR FAWNING COVERAGE OF BIDEN ICE CREAM PIT STOP: ‘OUR MEDIA IS SO EMBARRASSING’

"It was one particular senator's dream come true," Velshi said of Biden, then a U.S. Senator from Delaware.

"This is perhaps the most Joe Biden thing I've ever seen," he added fondly, on a free-frame of Biden eating a cone at the time. "Delaware Senator Joe Biden at an event on the Hill, gently ribbing his Senate colleague, before absolutely going to town on an ice cream cone … The one constant [in his career] is that Joe Biden really, really loves ice cream. He talks about it literally all the time."

Whatever crisis lands on his desk, Velshi said, "get that man a cone."

The network then aired footage of Biden chowing down Thursday as he addressed questions about Republican opposition to a commission investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. Velshi mourned that the "tense" and "toxic" news out of Washington on the vote had trailed him to that "sweet little ice cream shop."

Onlookers were not impressed with the lighthearted segment.

Reporters covering Biden during his trip Thursday were eager to discuss his love of ice cream as well.

Biden was not asked Thursday about a New York Post report that he dined with his son Hunter Biden's overseas business associates while vice president, nor his call for an investigation into coronavirus' origins in China after the media widely dismissed a lab leak hypothesis as a conspiracy theory.

Velshi also did not mention the latest developments with Hunter Biden on the show.