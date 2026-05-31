Cory Booker admits Graham Platner 'has questions to answer' following latest scandal

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Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., admitted to having "concerns" on Sunday over the latest scandals surrounding Graham Platner, the presumptive Maine Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate.

While appearing on ABC's "This Week," Booker was asked about the latest scandal plaguing Platner's campaign after it was reported that Platner had sent explicit messages to at least six women despite being married.

"Do you have concerns with the weight of all these controversies that it may jeopardize Democratic hopes to get that Senate seat in Maine?" host Jonathan Karl asked Booker.

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"Yes, I have concerns," Booker said. "That guy has questions to answer, and that’s what campaigns are for."

Booker then pivoted to discussing his concerns over the Democratic Party failing to take back the Senate in 2026.

"I know that so much is riding on Democrats taking control of the Senate," Booker said. "That this election, if we do not get the votes necessary to take care of the House and the Senate, we will continue to have an out-of-control president."

Fox News Digital reached out to Platner's campaign for comment.

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Platner’s campaign confirmed the text exchanges to Politico following a report from the Wall Street Journal that claimed his wife, Amy Gertner, told a campaign aide about the texts after he launched his senate bid as they began looking into potential political liabilities.

After the story went viral, Gertner released a five-minute video statement defending her husband and his campaign.

"So it makes me really angry, disappointed, and I find it really shameful that there's a group of media outlets and people who are willing to spread gossip, instead of talking about real issues that Graham is running on — like healthcare and education and childcare," Gertner said.

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Platner has also faced a number of controversies before this, including a now-covered-up tattoo that resembled a Nazi symbol, and past controversial comments on Reddit minimizing sexual assault and making crude remarks about masturbation and a deleted post where he claimed a wounded soldier "didn’t deserve to live."

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Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.