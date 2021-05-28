Biden goes viral for 'creepy' moment complimenting young girl during speech: Looks 19 'with her legs crossed'

President Biden raised eyebrows on Friday when he went off prompter during a speech he gave to military families ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

While speaking to the troops and their loved ones at Joint Base Langley Eustis in Virginia, the president appeared to give a shoutout to the young daughter of a veteran who also addressed the crowd.

BIDEN RAISES EYEBROWS AFTER TELLING ‘THESE BEAUTIFUL YOUNG LADIES’ HE WANTS TO 'SEE THEM DANCING WHEN THEY'RE FOUR YEARS OLDER'

"I love those barrettes in your hair," Biden said to the girl in the audience. "Man, I’ll tell you what, look at her. She looks like she’s 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed."

Critics took to social media so much so that "Creepy Joe" began trending on Twitter.

"Um, wut," RealClearPolitics co-founder Tom Bevan reacted.

"Why," podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey asked.

"The scandal is the non-scandal," YouTube host Dave Rubin tweeted.

Spectator contributor Stephen Miller poked fun at the awkward expression of Biden's sign language interpreter, writing "When you hear it and just don't to have to interpret it."