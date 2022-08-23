Expand / Collapse search
Ron DeSantis
Published

WaPo ed board: DeSantis punishing convicted murderers, rapists for voter fraud will have a 'chilling effect'

DeSantis announced last week that 20 felons were prosecuted for voting illegally in the 2020 election

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
DeSantis: 'I am running on a record of accomplishments' Video

DeSantis: 'I am running on a record of accomplishments'

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., on why he is confident in his track record as governor ahead of the midterm election

The Washington Post editorial board went after Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Monday over his voter fraud crackdown that targeted the most dangerous felons, claiming it will have a "chilling effect" across the Sunshine State. 

The DeSantis administration announced last week that it had charged 20 felons who voted illegally in the 2020 election through its newly developed Office of Election Crimes and Security.

"Yet the tiny number of cases brought so far underscores the paucity of voter fraud," the editorial board wrote, downplaying DeSantis' initiative. "For perspective, this is 20 arrests out of 11 million Floridians who cast ballots in 2020, though Mr. DeSantis called it ‘the opening salvo’ and said the office continues to investigate."

As the editorial noted, Florida voters approved amending the state's constitution to restore voting rights to felons released from prison, but those convicted of murder or sexual assault are excluded. The 20 felons punished by the DeSantis administration all fell in that category. 

MSNBC ANALYST RIPS RON DESANTIS OVER ‘RAMPANT BIGOTRY’ AND ‘HOMOPHOBIA’: ‘EVERYBODY KNOWS HE’S TERRIBLE'

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 19: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Unite and Win Rally in support of Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano at the Wyndham Hotel on August 19, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. During his visit to the state, DeSantis urged Republican voters to stand behind Doug Mastriano. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

The Post, however, accused DeSantis of "undermining" the will of Florida voters by "moving the goal post" in 2019 with an order requiring felons to pay off their debts before registering to vote while failing to do so would be another felony in itself. The paper called the system "so opaque" that it is difficult for felons to find out whether they owe money for various fees and fines, insisting "there's no centralized tracking system for either citizens or elections officials to check."

"Mr. DeSantis’s broader goal is clear: to deter voting," the editorial board declared. 

WAPO EDITORIAL BOARD HITS MURIEL BOWSER FOR ‘INACTION’ ON MIGRANTS BUSSED TO DC, BUT GIVES BIDEN ADMIN A PASS

The paper called it "troubling" to see DeSantis being accompanied by uniformed police officers in the announcement of the program that had a "political-rally feel."

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 18: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference held at the Broward County Courthouse on August 18, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

It also suggested DeSantis was guilty of a double standard as he drew a ton of attention towards the 20 felons who mostly voted in "heavily Democratic counties" while not holding a news conference after four people were arrested for attempting to cast multiple ballots in a "GOP-dominated retirement community." 

"Mr. DeSantis plainly wants to make inroads with Donald Trump’s supporters, who have bought into the former president’s lies about the 2020 presidential election," the editorial board wrote. "How many of these 20 defendants understood they were breaking the law? Perhaps they mistakenly believed that the 2018 ballot measure permitted them to register."

DESANTIS LAUNCHES ‘EDUCATION AGENDA TOUR’ TO PUT CONSERVATIVE SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATES AHEAD OF PRIMARY

The Post continued, "More significant is the chilling effect this will have on formerly incarcerated people who legitimately have the right to vote but may now be afraid to take the risk they’ll get charged on technicalities or because of unpaid debt they don’t know about."

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 19: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Unite and Win Rally in support of Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano at the Wyndham Hotel on August 19, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 

DeSantis has long been a big target of the liberal media, even more so as he continues generating 2024 buzz among Republicans.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.