MSNBC analyst rips Ron DeSantis over 'rampant bigotry' and 'homophobia': 'Everybody knows he's terrible'

MSNBC political analyst Dr. Jason Johnson ripped Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, on "The 11th Hour" Monday, calling out the highly revered Republican 2024 contender for failing to resonate with voters in his own state.

"Everybody knows he's terrible," he said. "If you look at his numbers in his own state, his approval is only fifty percent."

Johnson went on to claim Govs. Brian Kemp, R-Ga., and Greg Abbott, R-Texas, are polling better than DeSantis among their respective constituents despite shortcomings in multiple areas.

"Brian Kemp is more popular. Abbott, who can't keep the lights on during a winter storm, is more popular in Texas," he said. "Ron DeSantis, for all the attention he gets… the guy is polarizing within his own state."

DESANTIS LAUNCHES ‘EDUUCATION AGENDA TOUR’ TO PUT CONSERVATIVE SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATES AHEAD OF PRIMARY

Johnson tossed in criticism of DeSantis' alleged homophobia and "rampant bigotry" while simultaneously dissing the Florida governor's "proto-autocratic nonsense" and alleging that his claim to fame is a byproduct of "bigots and wannabe fascists" who look to him to deliver their message in place of former President Donald Trump.

"We have to recognize that this person cannot be discussed as a viable presidential candidate. He can't be discussed as a popular governor because neither of those things appear to be true by the numbers right now," he said.

DESANTIS SLAMS ‘WOKE’ DISNEY AFTER CEO CONDEMNS PARENTS' RIGHTS BILL

Johnson's criticism follows a series of controversial legislation which brought the Sunshine State into national dialogue, including the Parental Rights in Education Bill, coined by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, banning classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through the third grade.

The bill, signed into law in late March, took effect July 1.

Though some consider his policies on transgender inclusion in sports, gender-affirming care and education for children and his feud with the Walt Disney Company among others to be highly polarizing, DeSantis remains among the top possible candidates considered most likely to face off against former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination if both decide to run for the high office.