DC children's hospital offered 'gender affirming' hysterectomies for kids, audio and deleted webpage reveal

Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. offered "gender-affirming" hysterectomies for kids between the ages of 0-21, a recently deleted webpage shows.

An archived webpage from Aug. 18 on Children's National Hospital's website listed "gender-affirming medical care and gender-affirming hysterectomy" among the services offered for "patients between the ages of 0-21" through the hospital's gynecology program.

The webpage was recently modified and no longer states that the program offers gender-affirming hysterectomies for kids.

Libs of TikTok first reported that the hospital offered the procedure to youth.

In a phone call with hospital staff, the Libs of TikTok founder asked how young someone can be in order for doctors to perform a gender-affirming hysterectomy. The worker said that hysterectomies have been performed on children who are younger than the age of 16, according to the audio.

Asked about the recording by Fox News Digital, a hospital spokesperson said the call "reflects a call with hospital operators not anyone who delivers care to our patients."

A Children's National Hospital spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the hospital does not provide gender-affirming surgery for kids.

"Children's National Hospital is committed to fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for all and to serving our LGBTQ+ patients and families in the full spectrum of their care," the spokesperson said. "We do not provide gender-affirming surgery for anyone under the age of 18. We do not provide hormone therapy to children before puberty begins. Care is individualized for each patient and always involves families making decisions in coordination with a team of highly trained pediatric specialists."

When pressed on why a previous version of the webpage states that the hospital offers "gender-affirming" hysterectomies for individuals between the ages of 0-21, the spokesperson said "that was a flaw in the design of our website."

The webpage has stated since at least June 2021 that the hospital offers "gender-affirming" hysterectomies for individuals between the ages of 0-21, according to internet archives, prior to the recent change.

The hospital also has a Youth Pride Clinic, which provides "affordable, high-quality health and wellness care, including physicals, hormonal treatment and mental health counseling for transgender and gender-nonconforming youth."