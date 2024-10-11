Walz grilled by ABC host over Harris denying she’d do anything different than Biden

"Good Morning America" co-host Michael Strahan confronted Democratic vice presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., over his running mate’s recent declaration that she wouldn’t have done anything differently than President Biden during his term.

Strahan’s question was about Harris’ answer on ABC’s "The View" Tuesday that "there is not a thing that comes to mind" that she would have done differently during Biden's term. Strahan adapted the question for Walz, asking if he would’ve done anything differently than Biden.

Walz avoided specifics and responded by saying he and Harris share the same values as President Biden. "I think the thing that drew me to this ticket, and I think what the vice president is talking about, is that her values on these hasn’t changed."

Harris’ running mate began his answer by highlighting the differences between the Trump and Biden administrations, and noting he fits much more with the latter.

"I was asked to be governor of this state when Donald Trump was president and when Joe Biden was there. And I watched Donald Trump dismiss the COVID pandemic. I watched him drive an economy into the ground. And I watched Joe Biden and Kamala Harris pick those pieces up. And I think for all of us, we make decisions, we reanalyze afterwards."

He then agreed with Harris, explaining that her values are in line with Biden’s still. "They have been working for the middle class. They’ve doing all they can to make sure prices come down. They’re protecting reproductive care."

The host revised the question, asking, "So it makes me wanna ask you, do you think that Biden’s done everything right?"

Walz replied by saying either way, Biden’s intentions have always been good.

"Well, look, I don’t know if any of us do everything right," he began. "But I can tell you, he’s done everything in the best interest of the American public."

He continued, "He’s asked for answers. And I think, you know ­– reevaluated afterwards. And I think if your values and the judgments you’re making and the ethical decisions you’re making, he’s done that."

"And I, again, have seen the difference that it made, especially during the COVID pandemic, of what it looked like to have that ethical, visionary leadership versus someone who is incredibly self-centered," Walz added, opting again to focus on the differences among Biden and former President Trump.

Later in the interview, Strahan also pressed Walz on Harris’ critics asking why she hadn’t implemented her economic policy proposals during the Biden-Harris administration’s first term.

Walz seemed to dodge the question, first by saying Trump failed the economy during his four years, and then adding a general response about how the Harris campaign will address the concerns of middle class Americans with tax cuts, policies to boost homeownership.