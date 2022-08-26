Rep. Waltz rips Biden admin's lack of accountability for Kabul attack: 'No one has resigned or been fired'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., demanded accountability Friday from the Biden administration for the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, one year after the Kabul airport attack. Waltz told "America's Newsroom" Gold Star families have a right to be angry about the lack of answers.

MICHAEL WALTZ: They have a number of rightful questions that haven't been asked about Bagram Air Base, about the fact that the suicide bomber was let out of prison at Bagram Air Base just a few weeks prior to the suicide bombing. And a number of other questions pertaining to the total lack of planning, as was evidenced by this debacle of a withdrawal. … There's zero accountability. Not one official, not one military officer has been relieved, has resigned or been fired. And then I think the thing that just puts these Gold Star families over the edge is to see the commander-in-chief, to see Joe Biden standing before the nation and the world and saying this was an outstanding success, nothing went wrong.

And again, to not be answering their questions is just a slap in the face, many of them feel. And then you've seen the interviews with them where they're saying that in dealing with the president, he was talking about his son rather than their loved one. And then, of course, the famous and infamous incident of looking at his watch during the transfer at Dover.

