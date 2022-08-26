Biden remembers 13 Americans killed in Kabul airport attack: 'They were heroes'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden remembered the 13 American service members who died in the Abbey Gate terror attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, one year ago.

In a statement, Biden called it a "heinous terrorist attack," though he did not acknowledge the role he and his administration had in the chaotic and botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

"Our nation will forever mourn their sacrifice and honor the memory of those 13 precious souls, stolen from their families, loved ones, brothers- and sisters-in-arms far too soon while performing a noble mission on behalf of our Nation," Biden said.

"They were heroes, working to save lives as part of the largest airlift evacuation operation in our history," he continued. "The example of their bravery and selflessness will live forever as a testament to the very best of our American character."

The 2021 terror attack outside Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan left 11 Marines, one Army soldier and a Nav y corpsman dead, injuring 20 more service members and inflicting even more carnage on Afghan civilians.

The service members were holding the airport as the Biden administration rushed to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies from the country following a swift Taliban offensive reclaimed the country.

The ISIS-K terror group claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing seeking to disrupt the massive evacuation effort of Americans, Afghan allies and third-party nationals outside the U.S.-held airport.

In his statement on the anniversary of the attack, Biden highlighted military accomplishments achieved since the deadly exit from Afghanistan.

"In the wake of the horrific attack outside Kabul airport, we have redoubled our relentless global campaign against ISIS and other terrorists who threaten Americans. In February, we took out the global head of ISIS in Syria, and last month, in Kabul, we eliminated the leader of al-Qaeda," Biden said.

He added, "We now maintain pressure against terrorist threats without keeping thousands of troops in harm’s way on the ground in Afghanistan. And my Administration will continue to hunt down terrorists who seek to harm the United States, wherever they may be."

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.