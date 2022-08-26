Military families still looking for answers, accountability one year after Kabul bombing: 'Way too quiet'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Friday marks one year since the terror attack on the Kabul airport that killed 13 American service members during the Biden administration's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Regi Stone, Jaclyn Schmitz and Clarinda and Danielle Matsuoka, whose loved ones were killed in the bombing, joined "Fox & Friends First" to demand accountability and answers on what led up to the attack.

Stone, a family friend of Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, said he was an "incredible young man" with an "infectious" laugh.

"He always told us, if anything ever happens to me, you'll know that I went out doing what I was called to do and what I love. I'll never forget that."

Stone is one of the many calling for answers from the Biden administration on the security failures at the airport.

"It seems like it's been way too quiet. So I wish that there was more that could be said from the administration."

Schmitz, the stepmother of Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, said her family would "love to have more answers."

"You want to know exactly what happened because things just don't line up," she added.

"We haven't heard anything from the administration. There's really been no communication."

Despite the tragedy, she believes Jared would serve his country "all over again" because he loved it.

Danielle Matsuoka, the aunt of Dylan Merola, said this past year has been very difficult.

"You don't know until it happens to you," she told Todd Piro.

Dylan Merola was excited to go Afghanistan, the Marine's grandfather told Fox News. The 20-year-old lance corporal had watched videos of the chaotic withdrawal and wanted to help people escape to safety.

It was the last conversation Warren Matsuoka had with his grandson. Merola was killed in the August 2021 suicide bomb attack on the Kabul airport .

Merola's grandmother, Clarinda Matsuoka, said the California native always loved the military and dreamed of being in the armed forces.

"Growing up knowing that it’s God and country, that was where he laid his thoughts," she told Fox News. "He was very enthralled with every aspect of the armed services."

Merola was deployed in Jordan when he received notice he was being sent to Afghanistan to help with the U.S. troop withdrawal President Biden ordered.

An ISIS-K terrorist detonated a suicide bomb at Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26, 2021. Merola and 12 additional U.S. service members were killed in the blast, along with 170 Afghan civilians.

