Take a virtual pilgrimage to holiest place in Christianity this Easter

Take a virtual pilgrimage to the holiest places in Christianity this Easter and re-trace the Biblical steps of Jesus Christ.

"The holiest day in the Christian calendar started right here at the Holy Sepulcher," narrated Fox News co-host Pete Hegseth in the final episode of the multi-part Fox Nation series, "Holy Week."

Over four episodes, Hegseth takes viewers through the historical and religious significance of the Biblical landmarks that illustrate the story of the last week of the life of Jesus Christ, including The Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

The ancient church in the Christian Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem is said to be built on the location where Jesus was buried and resurrected.

It is now closed to the public for the first time since the Black Plague in the 1300s, over public health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Jesus died on Good Friday," continued Hegseth in the Fox Nation show, "But when his tomb was opened three days later, his body was gone."

"According to the scriptures, at dawn on the first day of the week Sunday, Mary Magdalene and Mary, the mother of James, went to the Sepulchre," continued Hegseth.

"They found the stone rolled away from the tomb, but when they entered, they did not find Jesus's body," he said. "Easter Sunday is a day for Christians to celebrate this empty tomb and Jesus's resurrection."

The "Holy Week" series also goes to the shores of the Sea of Galilee, where Jesus is said to have performed his most spectacular miracles, after his resurrection.

"Jesus stood on the beach, though the disciples did not recognize him," narrated Hegseth.

"They were exhausted and had caught nothing. Jesus told them to cast their net on the right side of the boat and the net filled with 153 fish. He then cooked and ate breakfast with them."

"On the northeast shore of the Sea of Galilee, the Church of the Primacy of Saint Peter contains a projection of limestone rock in front of the present altar, which is venerated as a 'mensa Christi' which is Latin for 'table of Christ'. This is the spot where Jesus is said to have laid out a breakfast of bread and fish for the apostles."

Also available on Fox Nation is the hit 2004 movie, "The Passion of the Christ."

"Mel Gibson’s movie ['The Passion of The Christ'] is a marvelous depiction of the Passion story, of Jesus' arrest, trial, crucifixion, death, and resurrection," said Fox News chief religion correspondent Lauren Green.

"Unlike many Bible movies, it is theologically accurate combining the four gospel versions in Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. For example, when Jesus is arrested in the Garden of Gethsemane, one of his followers cuts the ear off a Roman guard and Jesus reattaches it and heals the wound immediately. That’s only in Luke."

