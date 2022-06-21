Runoff, primary elections in Alabama, Georgia, Virginia, Arkansas, and DC: LIVE UPDATES

Yesli Vega wins GOP nomination to represent Virginia's 7th Congressional District

Yesli Vega, a law enforcement officer born to Salvadoran immigrants after they fled civil war for a better life in America, has won the Republican nomination to represent Virginia's 7th Congressional District.

Vega, who outshined five of her primary challengers, will now face incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., in the November general election. Spanberger has represented the district in Congress since 2019.

"You have somebody in Abigail who I consider the worst kind of politician because she goes down to Washington and acts and engages in a completely different manor than the Abigail that comes to the 7th District," Vega told Fox News Digital last week . "One thing you can never do is take voters for granted or feel entitled as if you are over their vote and that's why I'm hearing on the ground people are tired of her lies, people are tied of her lip service."