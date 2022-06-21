Runoff, primary elections in Alabama, Georgia, Virginia, Arkansas, and DC: LIVE UPDATES
Voters in a handful of states took to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in competitive primary and runoff elections in Alabama, Georgia, Virginia, Arkansas, and Washington, D.C.
Yesli Vega, a law enforcement officer born to Salvadoran immigrants after they fled civil war for a better life in America, has won the Republican nomination to represent Virginia's 7th Congressional District.
Vega, who outshined five of her primary challengers, will now face incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., in the November general election. Spanberger has represented the district in Congress since 2019.
"You have somebody in Abigail who I consider the worst kind of politician because she goes down to Washington and acts and engages in a completely different manor than the Abigail that comes to the 7th District," Vega told Fox News Digital last week . "One thing you can never do is take voters for granted or feel entitled as if you are over their vote and that's why I'm hearing on the ground people are tired of her lies, people are tied of her lip service."
Katie Britt has defeated six-term Congressman Mo Brooks to win the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Alabama.
Britt was endorsed by former President Donald Trump ahead of the runoff after rescinding his previous endorsement of Brooks in March.
Britt advances to the general election where she will face Democratic nominee and pastor Will Boyd.
If elected, Britt will be the first woman to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate.
The Associated Press called the race.
Muriel Bowser, the incumbent Washington, D.C., mayor, has defeated her primary challengers and will likely win a third term in office, according to a race projection from the Associated Press.
Bowser faced three challengers in Tuesday's Democratic primary, including D.C. Councilmembers Robert White and Trayon White. James Butler, a 2018 mayoral candidate, also challenged Bowser.
Rich McCormick has defeated Jake Evans, a former chairman of the Georgia Ethics Commission, in the Republican primary for Georgia's 6th Congressional District.
McCormick was endorsed by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, while Evans was backed by former President Donald Trump.
Evans' loss marks Trump's second endorsement defeat of the night in the Peach state.
The Associated Press called the race.
Polls have closed in Alabama and Washington, D.C., after voters made their decisions in runoff and primary elections.
In Alabama, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., and Katie Britt went head to head in a runoff election after neither candidate garnered more than 50% of the vote in the state’s GOP Senate primary election on May 24.
Britt received an endorsement from former President Trump two weeks before the runoff election after he withdrew his endorsement of Brooks earlier this year.
In D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser faced three challengers in Tuesday's Democratic primary, including D.C. Councilmembers Robert White and Trayon White. James Butler, a 2018 mayoral candidate, also challenged Bowser.
Incumbent Rep. Donald Beyer, D-Va., has defeated his far-left primary challenger Victoria Virasingh in an attempt to retain his seat and continue representing Virginia's 8th Congressional District.
Beyer will face off against Johns Hopkins University graduate Karina Lipsman, the Republican nominee to represent the district, in the state's November 8 general election.
Small business owner Mike Collins has defeated Vernon Jones in the Republican primary runoff election for Georgia's 10th Congressional District.
Jones, a former Democratic state lawmaker who became a Republican, as well as a top Black surrogate for then-President Donald Trump in Georgia during the 2020 election, enjoyed the support of the former president.
Collins was endorsed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp last week.
The Associated Press called the race.
Jen Kiggans, a nurse practitioner who currently serves in the Virginia Senate, has won the Republican nomination to represent the party in the general election later this year for Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.
Kiggans will face incumbent Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria in the general election on November 8.
Congressional primaries were held in Virginia on Tuesday, and in Georgia, there are primary runoff elections in two congressional districts.
In Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, Trump is supporting Vernon Jones, a former state lawmaker and Democrat turned Republican who was a top Black surrogate for the then-president in the Peach State during the 2020 election. Jones is facing off on Tuesday against Mike Collins, the owner of a trucking company.
In Georgia's 6th Congressional District, which covers mostly rural regions north of Atlanta, Trump is backing Jake Evans, a former chairman of the Georgia Ethics Commission and son of Randy Evans, who served as ambassador to Luxembourg during the Trump administration. Trump headlined a tele-rally for the younger Evans on the eve of the primary. The other candidate in the race is physician Rich McCormick.
It's also primary day in Virginia, where Republican candidates in the state’s 2nd and 10th Congressional Districts are vying to face off in November with two House Democrats who face challenging reelections.
Four Republicans — who are all veterans — are running in the very competitive 2nd District, a seat in southeastern part of the commonwealth that’s anchored by Virginia Beach. Among them is state Sen. Jennifer Kiggans, the only one to have held elected office. The winner will face off in November against Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va.
In the newly drawn 7th District, six Republicans are vying to challenge former CIA officer turned two-term Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger. Among the GOP candidates is Yesli Vega, a military wife, mother and law enforcement officer born to Salvadoran immigrants after they fled civil war.
Polls have closed in Virginia and Georgia.
A series of runoff elections, both Democratic and Republican, took place on Tuesday in the Peach State. Two of the GOP congressional runoff elections, in Georgia's 6th and 10th Congressional Districts, had influence from former president Trump.
In Virginia, voters took part in statewide primary elections as Republicans aimed to nominate candidates who will face off against vulnerable House Democrats, including incumbent Reps. Abigail Spanberger and Elaine Luria, later this year.
Alabama's Republican primary runoff election was held Tuesday and the two candidates — one currently endorsed by former President Trump after the other lost his endorsement earlier this year — faced off for a seat in the Senate to represent the Yellowhammer State.
The two contenders, former Business Council of Alabama leader Katie Britt and Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., are running to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., who has served more than 35 years in Congress.
Trump, who has weighed in on multiple races taking place across the country ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, initially endorsed Brooks last year. He later rescinded his endorsement and accused Brooks, one of few members in Congress who offered overwhelming support for Trump following his loss in the 2020 presidential election, of going "woke" when he told voters in the state it was time to place focus on the 2022 and 2024 elections.
As she runs this year for re-election amid a difficult political climate for Democrats, Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia says she’s "going to be emphasizing the fact that I'm an accountable and engaged legislator."
"I'm a hardworking person. I'm a public servant. I'm a proud American. I believe in our country. I believe in the necessity and the value of accountable responsible representation," Spanberger, a two-term Democratic representative in Virginia's 7th Congressional District, highlighted in an interview with Fox News.
As Republicans aim to win back the House of Representatives majority in November’s midterm elections, Spanberger is one of the Democratic lawmakers in competitive districts they are heavily targeting.
Three weeks after crushing his primary challenger, who was heavily supported by former President Donald Trump, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is endorsing the opponent of a Trump-backed candidate in next week’s Republican primary runoff in the state’s 10th Congressional District.
"I’m proud to endorse Mike Collins," Kemp said on Thursday in a statement as he backed Collins, a trucking company owner, as he faces off next Tuesday against Vernon Jones. The former state lawmaker and Democrat turned Republican who was a top Black surrogate for Trump in Georgia in the 2020 election enjoys the support of the former president.
Kemp highlighted that "as a conservative small businessman, Mike knows firsthand how the disastrous policies of the Biden administration are hurting hardworking Georgians and communities all across our state. Mike is strongly pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment, and will fight hard to put Georgians first in Congress."
A Virginia law enforcement officer, born to Salvadoran immigrants after they fled civil war for a better life in America, is seeking the Republican nomination to represent Virginia's 7th Congressional District in the House and will face off against five other GOP hopefuls in the state's primary election on Tuesday.
In 2018, Yesli Vega, who began her law enforcement career as a street cop with the City of Alexandria’s Police Department, won the Republican nomination and later defeated her Democratic challenger in a general election to earn a spot on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors.
Speaking to Fox News Digital, Vega outlined the experiences she has endured in her life, including her brother nearly losing his life to MS-13 gang members, that moved her to seek a seat in the House and improve living conditions for residents in the 7th District.
Former President Donald Trump's sway over the Republican Party is on the line on Tuesday in a Republican Senate primary runoff election in Alabama and two GOP congressional runoffs in neighboring Georgia.
The biggest prize is in deep red Alabama, where the primary run-off winner will be the heavy favorite in November’s general election in the race to succeed Republican Sen. Richard Shelby, who’s retiring after nearly 45 years in Congress.
Katie Britt, a former longtime Shelby aide who served as the senator’s chief of staff from 2016-2018 and who later became the first female president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama, is considered the favorite in the Alabama runoff, against Rep. Mo Brooks, who was one of Trump’s top allies in the House.
