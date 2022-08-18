Virginia mother slams school district for mask memo, continuing 'push for control'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Virginia mother pushed back on "America’s Newsroom" Thursday after Fairfax County’s school district issued a new memo on masks in schools.

"I think this is a big push for control and pushing control away from parents," Virginia Mavens Founder Elizabeth McCauley told host Dana Perino.

Parents are sounding off on Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) for a recent communication alerting them that children will still potentially have to wear masks indoors for the 2022-23 academic year pending high rates of COVID transmission.

FAIRFAX COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD CRITICIZED FOR 'BAFFLING,' 'ANTI-SCIENCE' MEMO ON MASKING

The memo also noted, however, that parents and legal guardians have rights under the Code of Virginia, allowing parents the choice of whether to send their kids to school masked.

"FCPS requires all students to wear a face covering when indoors (except while actively eating/drinking) on school property (to include the buildings, school buses and other school provided vehicles) when the CDC COVID-19 Community Level for Fairfax County is high," the email read.

"The current level for Fairfax County is medium. The Code of Virginia allows parents/legal guardians to elect for their child not to wear a face covering while on school property."

McCauley added that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order SB 739 enables parents to opt-out of mask usage and questioned whether Fairfax County’s mask policy is in violation.

"They still linked to this Regulation 2109 that stated on page four that a parent would need to provide a doctor's note as well as a principal signature to opt-out. So there's a lot of nonsense back and forth," McCauley said.

"This is an issue where parents do have the right to make the decision regarding masks."

McCauley said there is no reason for any mask mandates in light of the new relaxed CDC guidelines on COVID. She said she knows no parents who still want their child to wear a mask in school.

"I think this is coming from progressive school boards. Our school board is up for election in 2023 and better believe it, parents like myself are pushing for candidates who are going to stand up for parental rights."

Fox News' Cortney O'Brien contributed to this report.