Glenn Youngkin slams McAuliffe for walking out during TV interview: 'He's losing it'

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin took aim at former Governor Terry McAuliffe, who abruptly ended an interview and scolded a reporter. Youngkin said the former governor is "losing it," pointing to another heated exchange in recent weeks between McAuliffe and local police.

McAuliffe has taken criticism for his rebuke of the reporter, in which he told him "you should have asked better questions," after cutting the interview short on Tuesday.

"These aren’t that hard questions," Youngkin said. "’How are you going to fix our schools and what are you going to do to make our community safe?’"

MCAULIFFE GRILLED TO DEFINE CRITICAL RACE THEORY AFTER SAYING IT ‘DOESN’T EXIST IN VA, CALLS IT ‘DOG WHISTLE’

"And here's Terry McAuliffe, who won't even answer questions from a local reporter. He yells at sheriffs. He barks at people all the time. I think he's losing it because he knows this race is slipping away from him."

McAuliffe claimed in the interview that his two main priorities are health and education. Youngkin, however, blamed policies that McAuliffe put in place as governor for the recent conflicts with school boards.

"Loudoun County has been ground zero for a long time about what's happened in education, but it's the culmination of what's been going on since Terry McAuliffe was governor," Youngkin said on "Fox & Friends."

He said McAuliffe lowered the standard for Virginia schools and has repeatedly attempted to keep parents out of their children’s education.

McAuliffe is now the target of a GOP ad campaign that features the former governor saying, "I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach."

YOUNGKIN'S CAMPAIGN AD USES MCAULIFFE'S WORDS TO SHOWCASE HIS STANCE AGAINST PARENTS INFLUENCING SCHOOLS

"Terry McAuliffe is on the wrong side of this issue. He knows it,"’ Youngkin said. "He wants the government to control our children, and parents aren't having any part of it."

Youngkin has also called for a full investigation into the Loudoun County School Board, citing "gross negligence" after allegedly covering up a sexual assault.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Rather than the Justice Department investigating parents who are standing up for their children, the Justice Department should be investigating the Loudoun County School Board and the Commonwealth's attorney," Youngkin said.

"Our kids can't wait."