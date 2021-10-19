Glenn Youngkin: Virginia has been 'ground zero' in parents standing up for their children

Glenn Youngkin, the Virginia gubernatorial candidate who is competing against Terry McAuliffe, has accused his Democrat rival of attempting to remove parents from their children’s education. He joined "The Ingraham Angle" on Monday to discuss the issue.

YOUNGKIN'S CAMPAIGN AD USES MCAULLIFE'S OWN WORDS TO SHOWCASE HIS STANCE AGAINST PARENTS INFLUENCING SCHOOLS

GLENN YOUNGKIN: "Laura, you have shined a very bright light with your good coverage of what has been going on in northern Virginia schools, and particularly in Loudoun County. It’s been ground zero for parents standing up for the rights of their children to have their schools open; to not be taught a political agenda but instead, have a real curriculum; to have sexually explicit materials taken out of the kids’ teaching materials. And all of a sudden, Laura, we see that our children aren’t safe anymore. We actually see a school board and a Commonwealth’s attorney maybe have covered up a real violent crime, sexual assault in schools. And so tomorrow night, we’re bringing people together all over northern Virginia and we’re going to lay out a plan, Laura…and Virginia’s kids can’t wait any longer. They can’t wait any longer because Terry McAuliffe’s program that he specifically acknowledged that he believes that parents do not have the right to be engaged in their kid’s education. In fact, he wants the government to stand between parents and their children. So tomorrow night, we’re going to lay out our steps forward in order to go to work for Virginia’s kids now. They can’t wait until Jan. 15, Laura."