Virginia Lt. Gov. candidate torches Dems for manipulating Black voters: Voters are 'sick of it'

Republican candidate for Virginia lieutenant governor, Winsome Sears, torched Terry McAuliffe after he accused Glenn Youngkin of trying to ban Black authors in what many critics call a desperate attempt to get out the vote amid the contentious gubernatorial race.

Sears joined "Fox & Friends First" on Tuesday, blasting the Democrats for manipulating Black voters each election cycle and trying to sow racial division.

"This is what the Democrats do over and over again," Sears explained. "They come into the Black community and they try to gin up our anger over some supposed threat or some supposed slight, and then we're supposed to run out and vote for them because they're coming to save us."

"They're our political saviors, folks, here come the Democrats," Sears continued. "They are the cavalry… and this is the year it's going to get old because we are sick of it."

Over the weekend, McAuliffe appeared on NBC's "Meet the Press" and accused Youngkin of trying to Black-authored books from being in schools, sparking major backlash as critics slammed the claims as false.

Youngkin aligned himself with other parents who said they would want to know beforehand if their children were going to be exposed to Toni Morrison's "Beloved" novel on slavery, which has references to sex and violence.

Sears reiterated the community is growing tired of the Democrats' manipulation and suggested this could be the year the Black community shows the left it has had enough.

"We want them to go find another victim. You see that they come and they try to get our vote, but only at election time, people, and after that, they are gone again for another four years," she said.

She also emphasized the importance of each candidate's stance on education within the race, as parents across the state push for additional influence in the classroom.

"It's simple. People are voting for their children," Sears explained. "McAuliffe told us that parents don't matter in education… and the Virginia Constitution tells us as it is written, that parents are responsible for the upbringing of their children."

"We don't really need the Constitution to tell us that as parents, we already know that, but it's good that it's in black and white."