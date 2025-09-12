Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk answered 'How do you want to be remembered' less than 3 months before killing

Turning Point founder's faith legacy wish goes viral after his death

By Bonny Chu Fox News
close
Charlie Kirk on how he wanted to be remembered after his death Video

Charlie Kirk on how he wanted to be remembered after his death

Charlie Kirk reflects on legacy in a resurfaced June 29 interview, saying he wanted to be remembered for his "courage for his faith," just months before his assassination on Sept. 10, 2025. ("The Iced Coffee Hour"/YouTube)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk, a conservative campus activist and an outspoken Christian, said just months before his assassination that he wanted to be remembered most for his courage in his Christian faith, according to a resurfaced interview clip now circulating widely online.

Kirk, 31, was fatally shot while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

In a June 29 appearance on "The Iced Coffee Hour" podcast, host Jack Selby asked Kirk how he hoped to be remembered if "everything completely goes away."

"If I die?" Kirk responded, before Selby clarified.

CHARLIE KIRK PAINTED AS 'CONTROVERSIAL,' 'PROVOCATIVE' IN MEDIA’S ASSASSINATION COVERAGE

Charlie Kirk sitting in front of microphone during interview

Charlie Kirk speaks during a June 29 interview on "The Iced Coffee Hour," where he said he wanted to be remembered for his "courage for his faith." ("The Iced Coffee Hour"/YouTube)

"Everything just goes away," Selby said. "If you could be associated with one thing, how would you want to be remembered?"

"I want to be remembered for courage for my faith," Kirk said. "That would be the most important thing; most important thing is my faith."

CHARLIE KIRK WAS PROUD CHAMPION OF CHRISTIANITY ON CAMPUSES NATIONWIDE: 'I'M NOTHING WITHOUT JESUS'

Charlie Kirk speaking at church

Turning Point USA executive director Charlie Kirk speaks on stage ahead of a conversation during Turning Point Action's Chase the Vote campaign event at Generation Church in Mesa, Arizona, on Sept. 4, 2024.  (REBECCA NOBLE/AFP via Getty Images)

The resurfaced clip has gone viral in the wake of his tragic death, with many social media users highlighting Kirk’s words as a reflection of the principles he championed throughout his career.

"I want to be closer to God because of @charliekirk11," one user said on X. "Your death will fuel millions back to Christ. "

"He wasn’t afraid or ashamed to talk about his faith," another user said on X. "Watching him makes me want to be even more bold!" 

"Charlie is the epitome of living by one’s faith," an Instagram user said in a post. "He knew the risks associated with visiting campuses around the country and spreading truth, and he paid the ultimate price for doing so."

Charlie Kirk debates students

Charlie Kirk debates with students at The Cambridge Union on May 19, 2025, in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire. (Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union)

Kirk was known for weaving faith in his political work and activism. In 2012, at just 18 years old, he co-founded Turning Point USA, a nonprofit organization that quickly grew into one of the most influential youth-focused groups in conservative politics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His rise to national visibility was fueled largely by the group’s events on college campuses, where he promoted conservative values to students.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
Close modal

Continue