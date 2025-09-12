Charlie Kirk answered 'How do you want to be remembered' less than 3 months before killing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk, a conservative campus activist and an outspoken Christian, said just months before his assassination that he wanted to be remembered most for his courage in his Christian faith, according to a resurfaced interview clip now circulating widely online.

Kirk, 31, was fatally shot while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

In a June 29 appearance on "The Iced Coffee Hour" podcast, host Jack Selby asked Kirk how he hoped to be remembered if "everything completely goes away."

"If I die?" Kirk responded, before Selby clarified.

"Everything just goes away," Selby said. "If you could be associated with one thing, how would you want to be remembered?"

"I want to be remembered for courage for my faith," Kirk said. "That would be the most important thing; most important thing is my faith."

The resurfaced clip has gone viral in the wake of his tragic death, with many social media users highlighting Kirk’s words as a reflection of the principles he championed throughout his career.

"I want to be closer to God because of @charliekirk11," one user said on X. "Your death will fuel millions back to Christ. "

"He wasn’t afraid or ashamed to talk about his faith," another user said on X. "Watching him makes me want to be even more bold!"

"Charlie is the epitome of living by one’s faith," an Instagram user said in a post. "He knew the risks associated with visiting campuses around the country and spreading truth, and he paid the ultimate price for doing so."

Kirk was known for weaving faith in his political work and activism. In 2012, at just 18 years old, he co-founded Turning Point USA, a nonprofit organization that quickly grew into one of the most influential youth-focused groups in conservative politics.

His rise to national visibility was fueled largely by the group’s events on college campuses, where he promoted conservative values to students.