Viral TikTok jingle lands Dr Pepper national ad as brands rush to copy the formula

It turns out singing on TikTok can land you a national advertising deal.

A viral TikTok jingle celebrating Dr Pepper caught the attention of the soda giant, ultimately earning the tune a coveted national ad placement that aired during a prime-time championship sports broadcast.

"I have a theme song for Dr Pepper," the TikTok creator declared. "Dr Pepper baaaaaby, it’s good and nice! Doo. Doo. Doo."

The 11-second clip, posted by TikTok creator @romeosshow, has amassed over 40 million views.

The 26-year-old creator said the jingle was posted "impulsively," explaining a sense of urgency to act before someone else beat them to the idea.

"Had to act on this before someone got sent this in a dream and steal it from me," Romeo wrote in the post.

All it took was a quick jingle and a well-placed brand tag of one of the most popular soda brands in America.

"@Dr Pepper, please get back to me with a proposition we can make thousands together," Romeo wrote in the video's caption.

Dr Pepper spotted the video, responding with a comment: "CHECK YOUR DMS 🤭"

Roughly two weeks later, Romeo’s jingle made its leap from TikTok to television, appearing in a national Dr Pepper commercial.

The soda giant’s 15-second ad follows the visuals of a typical beverage commercial, backed by a remixed version of Romeo’s original tune.

The commercial aired twice during the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 19, which averaged roughly 30 million viewers.

Other brands are trying to get in on the action, inundating the creator with jingle requests. More than 35 verified brand accounts commented, asking Romeo for their own custom jingles.

"Add us to the list ✍️🍞," wrote Panera Bread.

"pls pls pls us next 👀," said Garnier UK.

"Can we have a jingle 👀," wrote the Miami Heat.

Buffalo Wild Wings, Denny’s, Wingstop, Tic Tac and Slim Jim also chimed in.

Romeo is now capitalizing on the viral moment, offering services like music-led concepts.

The creator has already posted custom jingles for Hyundai and Vita Coco and noted that brand partnerships are currently being accepted for Q1 2026.

Dr Pepper and @romeosshow did not immediately respond to requests for comment.