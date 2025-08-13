Comedian Matt Rife’s new e.l.f make-up ad becomes latest celebrity ad generating outrage online

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Matt Rife’s new ad campaign for cosmetics brand e.l.f. is the latest celebrity-starring commercial that has caused social media users to melt down.

The make-up brand published their ad online on Tuesday, featuring Rife and drag queen "Heidi N Closet" portraying lawyers in a spoof legal commercial promoting inexpensive e.l.f cosmetic products.

A slew of comments on the post took issue with Rife being in the ad, with many pointing to a domestic violence joke he told in 2023 as the reason he should’ve never been chosen for the ad campaign.

"You didn’t have the budget for a comedian who doesn’t joke about abuse?" one user asked on the Instagram post.

SYDNEY SWEENEY'S BROTHER MAKES CHEEKY 'GOOD JEANS' JOKE AFTER HIS AIR FORCE PROMOTION

Make-up influencer account "kristians_makeup" wrote, "ELF IMMA HOLD UR HAND WHEN I SAY THIS…just cuz u got a drag QUEEN in the mix DOES NOT MEAN ITS A GREEN LIGHT FOR MATT RIFEEEGEE??!?" The comment received over 8,600 likes in less than a day.

Another said, "I thought you guys were cruelty free?!"

These and similar comments reflected a renewed backlash against the comedian for joking about a woman who had a black eye during his 2023 special, "Natural Selection." In the set, Rife told the story of eating at a Baltimore restaurant with a friend when they noticed their female server had a black eye. They questioned why the restaurant owners wouldn't have the employee work in the kitchen to avoid customers asking questions.

"Yeah, but I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn't have a black eye," Rife joked.

In response to the backlash he received from the joke, Rife doubled down, putting out a statement that directed social media users to a link offering an "apology" if they had ever been offended by a joke he told. The link brought users to a website where they could purchase special-needs helmets.

AMERICAN EAGLE FIRES BACK AT CRITICS AFTER SYDNEY SWEENEY CAMPAIGN SPARKS ONLINE BACKLASH

On e.l.f.’s TikTok page, bitterness towards Rife’s domestic abuse joke was on full display, with more users demanding the makeup brand drop him from the campaign.

"Nikkietutorials," a cosmetics influencer with almost 9 million followers commented, "aaaaaaandddd you lost me... Matt Rife out of ALL people? 😟 so disappointed."

Maddy Lucy Dan, a TikTok user with 1.4 million followers, rehashed the Rife controversy in the comments section, writing, "In Matt Rife’s Netflix stand-up special Natural Selection he opened with a domestic violence joke, implying a woman wouldn’t have a black eye if she could cook."

Another user added, "So y’all saw American Eagle and said… hold up, I can do that."

The comment referenced actress Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans ad campaign that took heat online in recent days for its tagline, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans." Social media users and legacy media outlets alleged the tagline had a link to the "eugenics" movement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Yet another celebrity-starring ad has also taken heat in recent weeks. Dunkin' Donuts released a short spot for its new summer Refresher drinks on Tuesday featuring "The Summer I Turned Pretty" star Gavin Casalegno. During the 35-second ad, the actor credited his summer tan to his "genetics."

TikTok users hammered the ad on the platform for mentioning genetics, with many linking it to Sweeney’s ad.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rife and e.l.f. did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.