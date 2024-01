Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

An Instagram model, 35, announced that she has extreme regret and "trauma" over the seven breast augmentations she's had.

However, she has been told by doctors that removing the implants – which she eventually plans to do – would leave her chest with scars that look like "Freddy Krueger."

"If I can go back in time, I would definitely not even have one surgery," Neyleen Ashley, an Instagram influencer with 2.5 million followers, said.

She explained that her "gateway portal" into plastic surgery was being bullied for being flat-chested in her youth and dating men who preferred larger breasts.

"I'm trauma-bonded with my doctors, I guess," she said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"I didn't just get my boobs – I got my whole body done," she continued. "It's never made me feel better."

In addition to breast augmentations, Ashley said she's had liposuction, a Brazilian butt lift and a nose job. The nine plastic surgery procedures caused Ashley to be uncomfortable leaving her own home.

"At some point, I looked like the ant emoji, just like two balls and then skinny legs. That's how I felt and that's what I was," she said about her Brazilian butt lift.

"It got to the point that I was so uncomfortable to leave my house… without wearing an oversize hoodie, oversized pants, and a sweater around my waist in Miami, Florida, in 90-degree weather," she said. "At what expense did I have to do all of this? Just so I can stick out on social media?"

Now, she wants to warn girls to steer clear of plastic surgery and undo the work as much as possible.

"I want to be a liaison for young girls that think that they need plastic surgery because I'm a walking testimony that it never makes you feel better, like you really have to do the inner work," she said. "I wish that these young girls would stop following trends."

Ashley said that people who get plastic surgery, in many cases, have complaints about the procedures they get. "You're still not going to love it. You're going to find yourself being like me, seven plastic surgeries deep without even realizing it, trying to fix a wound that honestly is in yourself."

Ashley has had so many surgeries on her breasts that she said, "it's gotten to the point that I've had so many that I can't even keep count."

The bigger the surgery, the bigger the problems, she explained, "I have never had a successful, great-looking breast augmentation. Every time I've had my breasts done, there was always something that needed to be fixed or revised."

Frustrated with numerous surgery results on her chest, Ashley decided to "go big or go home."

So she went to a "rinky-dink plastic surgery place" in Miami and ordered the biggest implants they had, which were then overfilled with saline.

Previously, the FDA only allowed implants up to 800cc in size. But in 2022, they released new guidance allowing up to 1,500cc implants. Every 200cc measurement increases a person's cup size.

In Ashley's case, her augmentation, at 1,250cc, would have boosted her cup size by six sizes.

Her breasts were so big that at some point she wanted out, so she had a plastic surgeon drain the saline. She now wishes she could remove the implants entirely, but said the scars a removal procedure would leave after so many previous procedures would be devastating.

It would cause her to have sagging skin and essentially "have tissue just like falling down" from her chest.

Not only that, her doctor said the incisions that would need to be made for her eighth augmentation would leave Ashley with scars that look like "Freddy Krueger."

According to Ashley, the doctors told her, "You still have your career, you still have all these things you have to do," referring to her Instagram modeling.

"We don't want to do that to you," she recounted the doctors telling her. "So the truth is you're going to look like Freddy Krueger. You're going to have incisions going like this, another incision going like this."

After hearing these warnings, Ashley decided it was best to not have those marks and scars on her body.

But eventually, she said she will bite the bullet and get the implants removed.

"I will 100% be totally fine with never having implants again. This is like a never-ending trauma," she said.

Ashley also criticized the plastic surgeons who operated on her, some – she said – encouraged her to get more procedures and told her it was something she "needed."

"Especially here in Miami, it's run like a factory. They couldn't care less about how you feel… All they see is a dollar sign," she said about plastic surgery offices. "These doctors are almost like predators when it comes to women because they know what we're going through. They know that we're seeing perfection every day on social media."

Ashley said doctors should have more frank conversations with patients about the risks, and ask more holistic questions.

For example, Ashley wished the doctor had asked her whether she was planning on having children soon after her first augmentation – because she was. Many patients who have had implants, she explained, want to go back under the knife after having a child because it doesn't look the same as before.

"The most important thing is, you know, you have to be your best friend. If you don't like what you see looking back at you in the mirror …plastic surgery is never going to help that," she said.

As for moving forward, Ashley said she will focus on growing as a person internally, instead of trying to be perfect on the outside.

"At the end of the day, people will remember how you made them feel. But they might not remember what you said. So I think that's the most important. Just working on being decent humans," she said.