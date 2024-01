Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A viral TikToker revealed the "devastating" impact of her tummy tuck procedure and how it felt to finally get her body restored in a revision procedure she dreamed of.

Victoria Michaels is a TikTok influencer who warns her followers of the perils of what choosing the wrong plastic surgeon can do to one's body. As part of this warning, she has posted viral videos, garnering millions of views of her belly.

"There's a couple of different words that I would use to describe the body that I was left with," she said in an interview with Fox News. "There's a movie, a Seth Rogen movie called ‘Sausage Party,’ and a lot of my followers have told me that my stomach looked like the hot dog because you could literally squeeze it together."

The bottom portion she felt looked far worse. "But then you have the bottom portion that looked like I had a butt on the front of my stomach on the bottom. And it was just, that, for me, was horrible."

GROOM'S SHOCKING MARRIAGE VOW GOES VIRAL, PLEDGES TO 'SMACK THAT A--' AFTER BRIDE POURS HEART INTO THEIR LOVE

"I've heard many different variations on what people would describe that as, and depending on what angle I was in, it would either look like a butt or I've been told that it looked like I had balls on my stomach. It was just really just awful."

All surgical procedures come with risks and plastic and reconstructive surgeries are no different. In addition to the health risks, another is that a patient will not get the result they had envisioned from the surgery. Some of those patients consider themselves "botched."

WOMAN IN HER 30S CRIES DESCRIBING FINALLY WANTING KIDS AFTER SWEARING OFF MARRIAGE: 'BETRAYED BY FEMINISM'

Michaels, a former "massive weight loss patient," used to weigh nearly 400 lbs. Between a combination of weight loss on her own and surgeries – she lost 200 pounds.

"Somebody called me fat for the last time, and I was just like, 'Okay, sign me up. Where do I go? And I did the thing," she said.

After getting the surgery to remove the excess skin on her belly, Michaels said the results made her "terribly depressed."

"I was just in a state of shock," she said. "I was just so heartbroken. I felt like I was worse off because now I'm damaged goods."

Michaels' videos caught the attention of a plastic surgeon named Dr. Christian Subbio who waived the surgeon's fee and fixed the prior surgery for a discounted cost. It cost Michaels $6,000 as opposed to over $20K.

RIHANNA'S VIRAL LINGERIE MODEL FOR SAVAGE X FENTY BRAND CALLS FOR FAT PEOPLE TO BE 'CELEBRATED'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He called me, and he told me that he saw that I put in all this hard work [into losing weight] and he felt like I deserved it. He just wants me to be happy and get the surgery that he felt I deserved. And he's like my angel," she said.

Michaels says she is very happy with the results of the revision surgery and hopes other people learn from her story to be very careful when choosing a plastic surgeon.

"You cannot just believe credentials are everything because I looked into that, I researched," she said.