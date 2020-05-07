'View' co-hosts blast Kayleigh McEnany, claim she 'already broke' promise not to lie

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

"The View" co-hosts criticized new White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday, accusing her of misleading the American people during her Wednesday press briefing.

Co-host Sunny Hostin initially praised McEnany for being "less hostile" than former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and "less comical" than Sanders' predecessor, Sean Spicer. She added, however, that McEnany already broke her promise not to lie to the White House press corps.

It's unclear how exactly McEnany lied, as Hostin seemed to point to an answer McEnany gave about coronavirus testing.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY, DURING FIRST BRIEFING AS WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY, PLEDGES TO 'NEVER LIE'

"She's already broken that promise. She broke that promise during the first, you know, her first press briefing, but I think what was most striking to me is that she said that it was nonsensical to think everyone should get a coronavirus test," Hostin said.

"The View" played a clip of McEnany arguing that it was "nonsensical" to test everyone in the country since they could easily catch the virus just after getting tested.

Hostin noted that one of Trump's valets had tested positive for the virus.

"So, it's obviously important enough for everyone in the White House and surrounding the president to be tested for the coronavirus but it's not important to the press secretary and to the administration for Americans to be tested for the coronavirus," Hostin said.

WH PRESS SECRETARY PUSHES BACK ON 'MISCONSTRUED' REPORTING ON CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE POTENTIALLY WINDING DOWN

"Right," co-host Whoopi Goldberg interjected. Hostin then added: "So that tells me that she is just spinning lies to the American people rather than being honest with the American people."

She also took issue with McEnany for refusing to say whether she wished to take back her previous claim that Trump wouldn't let the coronavirus reach the United States. Instead, McEnany tried to turn the question "back on the media" and asked about seemingly off-base predictions from outlets.

"She never answered that question, by the way, that was posed to her," Hostin said. "She never answered the question, so she is just lying to the American people like everyone else."

CLICK HERE TO GET COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Co-host Meghan McCain similarly suggested that McEnany was lying to Americans.

"She was hired for this job because she's very good at spinning propaganda," McCain said of McEnany, who previously served as a spokeswoman for the Trump campaign.

"She was good at spinning propaganda before she got hired for this job -- which I guess you could make the argument that that's the role of any press secretary, but I think it's probably a little more egregious with this particular president."