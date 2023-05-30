'View' host Sunny Hostin belittles GOP White women voters as tools of their husbands: 'They do fall in line'

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin said Tuesday that "White women want to protect this patriarchy" because it "benefits them" while discussing Republican women who continue to support former President Trump.

The left-wing pundit added they will "fall in line with what their husbands are doing" in the discussion about Trump, who leads the 2024 GOP field as he makes a third consecutive bid for the presidency.

"I think that women, White women in particular, want to protect this patriarchy here, because it’s to their benefit," Hostin said. "They want to make sure their husbands do well. They want to make sure their sons do well. They want to make sure their children do well. They want to make sure they do well. Most of the women in some of these studies are married, White women. They do fall in line with what their husbands are doing, how their husbands are voting."

Hostin appeared to reference the book "They Were Her Property: White Women as Slave Owners in the American South," in her remarks, seemingly comparing those who went along with their slave-owning husbands to any who continue to support Trump.

The hosts discussed a report from the Washington Post, who interviewed over a dozen women from a swing county in Pennsylvania about their support for Trump days after he was found liable for battery and defamation against E. Jean Carroll.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Hostin about support for Bill Clinton and Andrew Cuomo from Democratic women.

"They think that the policies are, let’s say, of a Clinton, is in line with their policies. I think with White female Republicans, you have a Republican Party that is taking away your health right to decide for yourself," Hostin responded.

Griffin added that "money sometimes comes first."

Several of the women told the Post that the economy was more important to them than the sexual abuse allegations.

"He’s an absolute idiot. I hate him as a person. I honestly do," Arlene Pasternak, told the Washington Post. "But I’m more concerned about the economy and you can barely afford to live right now. I went to college, I have a degree and I struggle all the time."

"There are 240 million eligible voters in this country," said co-host Sara Haines. "I think we heard at this table people who admitted to only voting for wanting a pro-life Supreme Court justice… I don't think groups are monolithic. I don't think every woman, every Black person, every Hispanic, every, you know name every group, vote the same. I think we’re a complicated nation, with a lot of differences, which makes this country really magical."

She added that she wouldn't "project" what keeps her up at night on anyone else.

Co-host Joy Behar said earlier in the segment that she somewhat understood the arguments in the Washington Post report because she had voted for Bill Clinton twice.

"I knew that he was, you know, a dog. But I loved him anyway. So I sort of get it. They sort of feel like Trump is a dog, they’re voting for him," Behar said.

Hostin had previously compared White women voting Republican in the 2022 midterms to "roaches voting for Raid."

