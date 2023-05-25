Whoopi Goldberg shuts down 'View' audience for jeering Republican guest: 'No booing'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lectured her audience members on Thursday after they booed Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu over his stance on guns and providing access to mental health care.

Co-host Joy Behar asked Sununu what he would do about gun violence and he said he wouldn't ban any guns, but would provide access to mental health care before the audience booed him.

"No, no no no, no no," Goldberg said. "No booing."

Behar said "no Republican" would ever come back to the show if the audience continues to boo Republican guests.

"We need to talk to people to find out what they’re thinking and are they thinking in the right way. He’s not going to be perfect. None of them are. At least give people the opportunity to say what’s going on," Goldberg said before thanking Sununu for coming on the program.

Sununu, who is considering running for president, has argued that the Republican Party should move on from former president Donald Trump.

"So if your argument is we should ban something federally, I remind you that the Democrats had the House, the Senate, and the presidency for two years. They did nothing," Sununu said during the segment.

Co-host Sunny Hostin agreed and said, "They made a mistake."

Goldberg also pressed Sununu on why Repbulicans don't want to get rid of AR-15s.

"Again, if that was easy, the Democrats would have done it," he said.

Sununu predicted on Friday that if he does jump into the 2024 race, that plenty of donors would get behind him early.

"I’m shockingly surprised at how easy the fundraising would be. The fundraising would not be the problem. There’s a lot of money out there. There’s a lot of folks that would get behind us early on if I were to create a committee or an exploratory committee," Sununu said. "If we decide to do this, that’s actually the least of my worries," he told Fox News.

Goldberg had previously scolded "The View" audience in 2022 after they booed another conservative guest, Kellyanne Conway.

"Let me do something before you say anything else. Listen, this is ‘The View,’ and this is her view, and she’s talking about how she feels and what she knows. Please don’t boo her," Goldberg said at the time.