Conservatives roast The View’s Hostin for calling Republican women ‘roaches:’ ‘Should be fired immediately’

Conservatives on Twitter were appalled at "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin for smearing "White Republican suburban women" as "roaches voting for Raid" during Thursday's episode of the show.

Frustrated at the concept of suburban women choosing Republican candidates in the midterms rather than pro-abortion, progressive Democrats, Hostin launched into her tirade comparing women to cockroaches and the Republican Party to an insecticide spray that kills them.

She said, "What’s also surprising to me is the abortion issue. I read a poll just yesterday that White Republican suburban women are now going to vote Republican. It’s almost like roaches voting for Raid, right?"

'THE VIEW' HOSTS SUNNY HOSTIN AND SARA HAINES SPAR OVER AFFIRMATIVE ACTION CASES: 'RIGHT-WING ATTACK'

The comment didn’t even go down well with every "View" co-host. Alyssa Farah Griffin immediately shot back, claiming that Hostin’s words were "insulting to the voter."

Hostin continued pushing the idea, adding, "They’re voting against their own self-interest. Do they want to live in Gilead?" referencing the dystopian novel and TV series "The Handmaid’s Tale," where women are forced to breed for patriarchal overlords.

Plenty of conservatives on Twitter found the quote outrageous, with one organization even calling for Hostin to be fired from "The View."

The Twitter account for media outlet The First called for Hostin's firing from "The View" for her comments, writing, "This type of rhetoric is absolutely appalling and Sunny Hostin should be fired by ABC / Disney immediately."

Conservative author Mary Katherine Ham mocked the co-host, tweeting, "’These women are like roaches who are too dumb to know what's good for them! Why am I not winning them over??’"

'THE VIEW' HOST JOY BEHAR DISMISSES REPUBLICAN FOCUS ON CRIME AHEAD OF MIDTERMS: 'CRIME IS NOT ON THE RISE'

"It's not just white women, it's black and Hispanic women, too. Did Sunny just do a racism?" Conservative Partnership Institute policy director Rachel Bovard asked.

Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross compared Hostin’s comments to those of Nation of Islam founder Louis Farrakhan. He tweeted, "This reminded me of Farrakhan's ‘termites’ comment, and sure enough, here's @sunny with Nation of Islam's Rizza Islam."

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, who has accused Hostin of directing racist remarks at her before, tweeted, "Liberals hate it when conservative women think for themselves."

The Daily Wire’s Frank Fleming blasted Hostin, stating, "Liberals hate it when conservative women think for themselves."

"January 6 committee hearings and non-stop abortion ads didn't convince women to vote for Democrats. Insulting them should work. Keep it up, Dems!" GOP political director Elliot Echols tweeted.

"I’d be interested to hear what they think about black and Hispanic voters leaning R," former Daily Wire commentator Elisha Krauss wrote.

New York Post writer Kirsten Fleming slammed Hostin, tweeting, "My favorite part of political culture is being told that bc of my immutable characteristics, I need [to] vote a certain way."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And The Federalist senior legal correspondent Margot Cleveland said, "So much to unpack: ‘white Republican suburban women....are...wait for it....voting Republican.’ Not sure what's worse, calling white suburban women roaches or Republicans a killer poison. And why? B/c they don't want human beings in utero to be killed."

Fox News Digital reached out to ABC for comment on Hostin’s remarks, the network has yet to respond.