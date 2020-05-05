Liberal 'View' hosts satisfied with Biden's response to sexual assault claim: 'What else can he do?'

"The View" co-hosts praised former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday for calling on the Senate to release his records, arguing that he did everything he could possibly do to responsibly address Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation.

"I think he's done a lot," co-host Sunny Hostin said. "I think he's chosen to be accountable, he's chosen to be transparent, he's called for the Senate records to be released. I think what I would like to see is for [President] Trump to be more transparent and more accountable. We have what? 25 women who have accused him of sexual assault. I'd like to hear from those women."

Whoopi Goldberg had asked if Biden needed to do more to address the issue.

Joy Behar said: "I think he's done what he can do. He's already asked for the transparency, he's asked for an investigation and that's basically -- what else can he do?"

Behar went on to suggest that former President Barack Obama would have done an "incredibly thorough" investigation, uncovering issues related to Reade before letting Biden serve as vice president. She also responded to a call for Biden to step aside as the Democratic nominee.

BIDEN DENIES SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATION, IN HIS FIRST COMMENTS ON TARA READE'S CLAIMS

"Absolutely not," Behar said, before referencing Trump's accusers. "I don't hear anybody on his side saying that Trump should resign."

Hostin also mentioned how Biden called on the secretary of the Senate to look into whether any records existed of Reade's complaint against him, and if so, to make them public.

"I think that again lends itself to transparency -- transparency and accountability, and I think that's important," she said. The secretary of the Senate has rejected Biden's request, saying that she has no discretion to disclose those documents.

The University of Delaware has other records but has refused to release those. Biden maintains that those documents wouldn't include personnel files. He added that he was "absolutely certain" those records contained no information about Reade. “There is nothing. They’re not there. I don’t understand the point you’re trying to make. There are no personnel records, by definition," he told MSNBC.

"That's all you can ask for," Goldberg said. Goldberg also said she thought it was "strange that for such an extreme complaint ... and you've got a time when you're in the light and you can say and this is what happened, and this is what happened, and this is what happened -- I don't know how you think people are not going to question this because you had the time to take care of it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The women at "The View" finally discussed Reade's sexual assault allegations against Biden Thursday, more than a month after Reade first came forward with that claim.

When the topic was raised Thursday, the show didn't employ its typical discussion format.

Instead, ABC News correspondent Mary Bruce reported on the issue and fielded questions from "The View" co-hosts, who mostly raised doubts about Reade's allegations.