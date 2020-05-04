NY attorney general looking into sex-harassment claims at NBC News, reporter says

The New York Attorney General's office is looking into NBC News over reported claims of sexual harassment there, investigative journalist Rich McHugh revealed to Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Monday night.

Host Tucker Carson began the interview by asking McHugh if he had heard that the New York AG has been "investigating" NBC News over "sexual abuse, sexual harassment claims."

"Yes I have, Tucker," McHugh confirmed. "That is true. I'm aware of it. I've been looking into it for a story. It was the New York Attorney General's office civil division, so we're not sure if it could lead into anything criminal, but I do know that they've been looking into this and interviewing employees over a number of months."

"Well, that's kind of amazing," Carlson reacted. "So, just to be completely clear... the New York Attorney General's office is looking into NBC News. Remarkable."

McHugh, a freelance journalist whose latest work has been published in Business Insider, previously worked as a producer at NBC News and had collaborated with Ronan Farrow on the reporting of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein, which the network had buried.

Farrow revealed in his 2019 book "Catch and Kill" that top executives at NBC News chose not to run the Weinstein story back in 2017, partly to shield one of its top anchors, Matt Lauer. The network later fired Lauer after accusations of sexual misconduct against him emerged.

The office of the New York attorney general did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

It was announced earlier Monday that NBC News chairman Andy Lack will leave the company by the end of the month as part of a major shake-up at Comcast’s NBCUniversal. It is unclear if Lack's exit from the network is tied to any actions by the New York attorney general. Lack previously had feuded with Farrow over the network's handling of his Weinstein reporting.

Lack "decided to step down and will transition out of the company at the end of the month," the company announced in a statement on its organizational restructure, taking effect immediately.

The restructured company will pair NBCUniversal’s television networks -- including MSNBC, USA, SYFY, Bravo, Oxygen and E! -- with its new streaming service, Peacock, into one division headed by NBCUniversal television and streaming chairman Mark Lazarus.

"This is the right structure to lead NBCUniversal into the future during this transformational time in the industry," NBCUniversal chairman Jeff Shell said in a statement. "Mark has a proven track record across every aspect of our television business from sports to local stations to entertainment. He is the ideal leader to oversee our television and streaming portfolio in this newly formed division, which allows us to have a more unified approach to our content strategy."

Telemundo chairman Cesar Conde has been named chairman of NBCUniversal News Group, which now includes NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC.

"Cesar is a well-respected, strategic leader who has succeeded in multiple roles at NBCUniversal since joining the company in 2013, Shell said.

Lazarus and Conde will report directly to Shell. NBC News president Noah Oppenheim, MSNBC president Phil Griffin and CNBC president Mark Hoffman will now report to Conde.

The moves were Shell's first major changes to NBCUniversal since he replaced longtime Lack ally Steve Burke as CEO earlier this year.

